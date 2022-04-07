Liga MX expelled fans during Toluca vs Rayados

During the Toluca match against Rayados de Monterrey at the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament of the Liga MX, sports authorities reported that they withdrew a group of fans because of their behavior in the stands of the Nemesio Díez Stadium in Toluca, State of Mexico.

An official statement published on social networks detailed how protocols were carried out to withdraw a group of fans because of their behavior in the stands.

The report reads as follows:

“They withdraw 15 fans in Toluca vs Rayados from Matchday 4: Liga MX reports that in the pending match of Matchday 4 of #GritaMéxicoC22 between Toluca and Rayados, 15 people were withdrawn from the Nemesio Diez stadium. This is for not following indications of good behavior, disturbing order and disturbing other party attendees

The eviction was carried out by elements of State Public Security with the support of Private Security and under the supervision of the Commissioner of the BBVA MX League”.





*Information in development



