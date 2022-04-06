Washington sanctioned a Russian darknet market and a cryptocurrency exchange platform

FOTO DE ARCHIVO. El sello del Departamento del Tesoro de Estados Unidos, en Washington DC, EEUU. 29 de agosto de 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The US Treasury Department has announced sanctions against Hydra, the world's largest 'darknet' marketplace, based in Russia, and Estonia-registered Garantex, the virtual currency exchange platform, in an international effort coordinated with Germany to combat cybercrime.

“The global threat of cybercrime and 'ransomware' originating in Russia, and the ability of criminal leaders to operate there with impunity, is of deep concern to the United States,” said Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen.

Thus, he stressed that these actions “send a message to criminals that they cannot hide on the dark web or its forums, and cannot hide in Russia or anywhere else in the world”.

This action by the United States, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on his official Twitter profile, has been coordinated jointly with the German Criminal Police.

“The Treasury is committed to taking action against actors who, like Hydra and Garantex, deliberately ignore obligations against money laundering and terrorist financing,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

On the other hand, the White House announced on Tuesday that it will give another $100 million in military aid to Ukraine, bringing US assistance to the European country to more than $1.7 billion since the Russian invasion began.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated in a note that he authorized today on the order of President Joe Biden a new withdrawal of DOD artifacts “to meet Ukraine's urgent need for additional anti-weapon systems.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby specified that these are Javelin anti-weapon missiles, which the US has been supplying to Ukraine and with which he assured that the country has been defending itself “very effectively.”

Blinken, who recalled the “atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha,” stressed that Washington and its allies will continue to strongly support Ukraine in the “courageous” defense of its “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In that regard, he argued that more than 30 countries, in addition to the US, have been sending military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24.

“Together, we are sending security assistance every day and we are accelerating the shipment of even more weapons and defense equipment that Ukraine uses to defend itself,” he added.

In addition to “strengthening Ukraine's position on the battlefield and the negotiating table,” its allies are gathering data to “document reported abuses” and bring them to the appropriate bodies to purge accountability, he said.

