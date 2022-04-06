They rescued two capuchin monkeys that were caged in a Reforma apartment in CDMX

Two capuchin monkeys were rescued Tuesday afternoon in an apartment located on Paseo de la Reforma, in Mexico City.

According to a statement from the Animal Surveillance Brigade of the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC), the small white-faced primates were caged inside a house, in the Juárez neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor's office.

After receiving a report, they went to the place that, oddly enough, was under police custody due to the follow-up by an investigation folder of the Attorney General's Office (FGJ).

In addition, a veterinary zootechnist was in charge of assessing them and providing them with the first medical care in order to be safeguarded by the corresponding authority.

(Foto: Twitter/@SSC_CDMX)

The SSC called on the population not to illegally acquire this type of specimen and not to engage in animal abuse, since they need special care and live in adequate conditions.





More information in development.