The call for Expocraftsanías 2022 is now open; learn how to participate

Un grupo de mujeres observa lámparas en uno de los pabellones de la feria Expoartesanías, este 7 de diciembre de 2021, en Bogotá (Colombia). Expoartesanías, la feria más grande de artesanías colombianas y productos culturales, abrió las puertas de su XXXI edición este martes en Bogotá, con el propósito de impulsar y exaltar el trabajo de los artesanos del país y promover emprendimientos relacionados. La feria se extiende hasta el 20 de diciembre de 2021. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

For this year the most important handicraft fair in Colombia and one of the most important in Latin America reaches its 32nd edition: Expoartesanías surpasses its three decades of existence by promoting the manual labor of hundreds of communities and enterprises both national and foreign.

The fair, which will take place from 7 to 20 December, will welcome exhibitors from Colombia and the region and the calls are now open for craft groups, associations and workshops of indigenous, traditional, contemporary and international artisans to make their applications.

In addition, for this edition the call is extended to gastronomic ambassadors and enterprises (including food trucks) that are dedicated to making Colombian preparations with local products. There will also be a space for national and foreign entities focused on supporting artisans or projects with a focus on this activity.

The calls will be open until June 30 on the Expoartesanías web portal, there is a banner at the beginning that says: 'I am an exhibitor', where you will have to move your cursor to display a menu with several options, including the registration form.

And it is that Expoartesanías continues to be the main commercial showcase for small local and regional artisans who seek to make their projects visible; in fact, Ana María Fríes, manager of Handicrafts in Colombia, indicated that this is also a large cultural gallery “that every year gives us the opportunity to rediscover our roots and our identity through the crafts made by the laborious and talented hands of craftsmen”.

In this regard, he highlighted the sales that last year left a balance in favor of 12 billion pesos, which went directly into the pockets of hundreds of exhibitors for the livelihood of their families and the goal they have for this year of exceeding that figure in order to continue “promoting the wealth of the traditional trades of country, reactivating the sector and celebrating its existence”, according to Fríes.

What will happen when the enrollment process closes?

Once this phase is over, the projects will be curated based on the selection criteria stipulated by the fair (and which are described in the participation manual found on the Expocrafts page), in order to preserve the ancestral values that each work carried out must have, as well as the fact of maintain a promise of value for visitors to the event.

Subsequently, all applications must be pending by Tuesday, August 23, as that day those selected will be announced through the event's web portal.

Other figures to keep in mind about Expocraftsanías 2021

The 31st edition managed to overcome the challenges imposed by the pandemic and the subsequent measures decreed: more than 650 exhibitors met, in person, at the flagship event of Colombian handicrafts whose business conference left internal agreements amounting to more than 561 million pesos and more than 1,354 million pesos in international purchases, adding a total of $1,713,112,000.

In addition, another innovative factor left by last edition is that Artesanías Colombia launched the Colombia Artesanal portal, which seeks to promote cultural and artisan tourism in the country through an interactive map that includes 12 artisan destinations in which, together with artisans, both nationals and foreigners, explore the landscapes that inspire the creators of the handicrafts that are exhibited at the fair.

