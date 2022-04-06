Shooting in Quibdó (Chocó) left three dead in San Vicente neighborhood

CUERNAVACA, MORELOS, 13DICIEMBRE2016.- Una balacera entre policías del Mando Único de Cuernavaca y sujetos que asaltaban un negocio de construcción y mantenimiento de albercas se saldó con un asaltante muerto al llegar al hospital y un policía herido. Los hechos ocurrieron a las 11:10 de la mañana en la avenida Plan de Ayala. Tres sujetos que presuntamente participaron en el hecho fueron detenidos. FOTO: MARGARITO PÉREZ RETANA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

On Tuesday night in the popular San Vicente neighborhood, east of Quibdó, gunmen came shooting at a group of people who were delivering outdoors leaving 3 people dead, one of them a minor, as denounced by the current vice-presidential formula of candidate Sergio Fajardo, Luis Guillermo Murillo , from his Twitter account.

The events occurred after nine o'clock in the evening. Police officers were reported in the area who transported the wounded by the shooting to a health center in the capital of Chocoa.

In the SEMANA version, 3 other people were injured, including a minor; local media PubliMóvil Chocó said that San Francisco de Asís hospital reported damage from the attack.

At the moment there is no pronouncement by the authorities; however, at the beginning of the month, the inhabitants of Quibdo denounced the circulation of intimidating pamphlets against the population, signed by the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, in which they warned of retaliation to anyone caught holding meetings with members of other illegal groups that are present in this region of the Pacific, such as “Los Mexicanos” or “Los Zetas”.

The Colombian said that the events of the previous night would be related to a reckoning between “Los Mexicanos” and “Los Palmeños”, in dispute over microtrafficking in this area of Quibdo.





On the other hand, the former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mabel Torres, reacted to the acts of violence in Quibdo, noting that with the deaths last night there are 68 deaths in this Colombian region so far in 2022.

Likewise, the former minister said on Twitter that the girl reported as one of the injuries continued to fight for her life at the San Francisco de Asís hospital in the capital of Chocoa.

The violent outlook in Chocó prompted the Ombudsman's Office to begin its humanitarian mission with its officials in the Chocó region to care for the 900 families (4,000 people) from 25 communities in the municipality of Nóvita who are in a total state of confinement. The ELN demanded that the community not move from their homes to avoid having violent repercussions.

“We call on the ELN guerrillas and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces (AGC) to respect the rights of communities in the territory and to allow the free movement of civilians and to cease their actions against the Novita community, in addition to respecting Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law,” he said. the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, in a statement published on that entity's website last weekend.

The mayor of Nóvita, León Fabio Hurtado, said in an interview with RCN that 5,000 people (950 families) have been confined since March: “The municipality of Nóvita has 11,000 inhabitants, but 70% remain in Alto Tamaná. Of the 13 districts there are eight that are going through difficulties (...) The security forces have been pending, but in these conflict issues communities must have guarantees to be able to move through their plots as they fear minefields. As long as there is the presence of groups outside the Law, communities will live in fear,” he stressed the morning news report of that network.





