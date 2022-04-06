Epa Colombia revealed the millionada that, it says, will give Andrea Valdiri in her marriage

Although Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma have never come out publicly to deny or confirm the rumors of their love relationship, it was recently learned that the couple has invited other public figures to their marriage. For example, Epa Colombia is one of the celebrities who has revealed details of the invitation he received to the wedding and recently also talked about the monetary scolding that he is going to give Valdiri and Saruma on their special day.

In a new round of questions on her Instagram, Daneidy Barrera, better known as Epa Colombia, answered doubts about the marriage of barranquillera, who is her great friend. “Is it true that Andrea is getting married?” , one of her followers asked her, and the businesswoman pointed out that “yes love, it's serious, it's not bothering. I feel super happy for her, I know that that day I'm going to cry when they play the song and the ring.”

In addition, she added that the happiness for her friend's marriage is due to the fact that “she suffered a lot with her loves, they paid her badly, but after so long the real one came and that's what it's worth”. The businesswoman then answered a personal and defensive question, as they asked her who is going to accompany her to the marriage and she referred to her new partner, who has received criticism from her followers.

“What do I tell you for? So that you continue to treat me badly and judge me?” and then added that “I couldn't keep deceiving myself, so love you have to give me the chance to meet new loves. Look that Andrea went through five loves and the last one came, and friends I'm going for the second one just”.

Then they questioned her what gift she was going to give the happy couple and she pointed out that her new girlfriend said that in the envelope she was going to give them $500,000 because she didn't have much money at the time. However, Epa Colombia revealed that for its part it was going to give the couple a good amount of money.

Epa Colombia's revelations were shared on several gossip accounts and network users did not save their opinions. “With so much money and rain of envelopes”; “Even if you dress and pay lots you can't erase the bad image you have”; “He didn't think he's going to give him all that money, what he's going to give him are keratins for the whole year”, were some of the comments.

A few days ago, what could be the invitations to the wedding of the famous influencer couple were revealed, as well as the extensive list of attendees and the details they would give them.

In addition, the barranquillera posted a publication with a Lego figure of two boyfriends who, apparently, would be sending to the guests.

“April is coming with everything,” Andrea Valdiri wrote in one of her stories, so it is presumed that this month would be the one chosen by content creators to go to swear eternal love on the altar. “Everything with you has been a mystery, hasn't it?” , “if the invitations have already been uploaded, why don't they confirm it?” , “I imagine that marriage is going to be in style”, “Did you see that it says 'rain of envelopes'? I can imagine the nonsense they are going to pick up” and “I think it's pure plot and they're not even boyfriends”; these are some of the comments they received.

