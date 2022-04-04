The controversy over the transfer of prosecutor Angelica Monsalve continues, new details of the alleged traffic in influences

Transfer-punishment, in this way some sectors describe the transfer to Putumayo of the prosecutor delegated to the judges of the Bogotá circuit, Angelica Monsalve, who called three members of the Ríos family to indict for an alleged crime committed.

The point is that according to the statements of the Prosecutor, Carlos and Francisco Ríos, they would be the real owners of a company that won a million-dollar tender for the collection of TransMilenio, but this would have happened when one of their nephews, Felipe Ríos, ruled as councilor of the city of Bogotá, capital where the TransMilenio system.

The issue is complicated by Alberto Ríos Velilla, a renowned Colombian businessman close to Radical Change leader Vargas Lleras and husband of journalist Darcy Quiin, contacted former Attorney General Néstor Humberto Martínez who allegedly contacted the rector of the Sergio Arboleda University, Rodrigo Noguera, to to intercede with Monsalve, in order not to bring charges against the Rivers.

The radio station La W, revealed an explosive conversation where Noguera would allegedly be heard asking Monsalve for help and she, refusing, pointing out the situation of “disgust”.

Angelica Monsalve: They think it's that you influence me to decide. They're crazy. Then they come here to see what if you do.

Rodrigo Noguera: No, but if I tell you, I would do the same. The case of Néstor Humberto. Listen, Nestor Humberto is friends with so-and-so he's a prosecutor. And he says to the guy: he's so and so because he doesn't help me in that... I would do it too, I imagine you do too. I'm the prosecutor, and you need, “Hey, help me that guy.”

AM: No, that's influence trading.

RN: No, that's not influence trading.

AM: Why? You need to go to the prosecutor for the case to settle. I'm the incumbent prosecutor, why didn't you come talk to me? That is, through the procedural channels.

RN: Don't be ri-di-cu-la.

AM: Ah.

RN: Get on. Do the reconstruction of things. I'm a third party I don't know, the prosecutor is Pedro Pataquiva. I have a friend. I don't know Pedro Pataquiva, but I know you're a friend of Pedro Pataquiva. “Listen Angelica, look, this is Pedro Pataquiva so don't screw up that friend of yours, see what you can do.” Or not?

AM: So you would have done the same thing as Néstor Humberto Martínez, to help a friend?

RN: Well, if I am a friend of the person, how do I do? How else do I do? Or simply: “I can't help you.”

AM: Well, how else does it do? You have to defend yourself in court, in court, with a lawyer, decently, don't you?

RN: No, you're wrong. Then you don't know society and the world. When a person is going to make a decision, he has several alternatives. One, two and three, okay?

AM: Sí.

RN: So it turns out that the guy doesn't know the case very well, so he picks up and studies it. The guy says 2 and 2 are 5, I do think I'm going this way. But if I have the opportunity to say “hey, 2 and 2 are not 5, don't be güevon, they are 4”. See which one you choose.

AM: Que eso…

RN: That's life. That's life, every day that comes along. “No, no, it's just that they're intriguing me not to.” No.

AM: How disgusting.

On the other hand, the Attorney General's Office reported that the transfer to Putumayo de Monsalve was not retaliation, but was relocated due to the needs of the service, as did the 3,000 officials who carried it out during the administration of Prosecutor Barbosa. They also pointed out that he continued with the Monsalve case. “We have never considered the possibility of varying the respective allocation,” said the prosecutor.

For his part, in a statement published on March 31, Nestor Humberto Martinez commented that he never sought a meeting or spoke with Angelica Monsalve.

Martínez assured that he did not send or deliver “a paper” suggesting to prosecutor Monsalve that there was no reason for the allegation. The former prosecutor stressed that he only facilitated the appointment, in which, he says, he did not attend.

“There was never a “summit” between Alberto Ríos, Rodrigo Noguera and the subscriber. I haven't talked about it with Dr. Catalina Noguera either.” The former prosecutor said in a five-point statement sent to various media outlets.

