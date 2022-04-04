Carlos de la Mota and Laura Pérez got engaged in a very romantic way and she showed off the luxurious ring

Last Saturday, April 2, in a glamorous and romantic evening, Carlos de la Mota Dominican actor who currently participated in the novel Mi Fortuna es Amarte, conquered the networks with an emotional proposal to his girlfriend Laura Pérez in a luxurious place in his home country Dominican Republic.

It was on his Instagram account of journalist Laura Pérez that he announced the news of his engagement, as he shared for his thousands of followers a loving video with the exact moment of the proposal, in which in the middle of the night the celebrity went to the site's stage, where a music ensemble was located.

Well, under the pretext of singing a song, De la Mota asked Laura to come over, because he dedicated the alleged song to her, in such a way that he confessed to her the arduous love he has for her and the desire to make her happy every day of his life, seeing that his current fiancée came up with her phone in hand because she was recording the moment, continued with the great proposal.

“I would like my girlfriend Laura Pérez to be here to see my song in the front row, (...) the only thing I want to tell you Laura is that I love you, that I adore you and that I want you to last every day of your life with me and that you sing this song and I want you to marry me,” said the actor with a romantic melody in the background.

To which the communicator acted surprised and excited in the midst of various applause and shouts, by the people around congratulating those present, so she quickly accepted with sobs to marry the famous. Finally, between kisses and hugs, Carlos announced his engagement by shouting loudly the phrase “He said yes, he said yes”.

Likewise, as a joke, he commented that his girlfriend had time to repent, so with several laughs at the joke, the bride and groom culminated this beautiful moment with a romantic dance. The video description encompassed all the excitement of Laura Perez, “I'm so lucky to have you! Thank you for making me the happiest woman in the world, I love you @carlosdelamota, #paratodalavida”, wrote the master of ceremonies combined with various heart emojis and a ring.

After this emotional moment, the Dominican made a post through his official Instagram account, a photograph in which his girlfriend posed smiling showing off the luxurious ring covering part of her face, as it was sought that users focus on the radiant diamond with which they sealed their engagement, along with a few, but meaningful words “She said... YES!!!” with a ring emoji in the description.

El actor compartió una fotografías del anillo que le dio a su prometida, luego de sellar su compromiso en República Dominicana Crédito: @lauraperezrojas / Instagram

It was then that different personalities from the media reacted to the news, including Julián Gil who commented on two red hearts in the publication, also the actor Ricardo Franco applauded the fact and even journalist Shanik Berman wrote in the post “Congratulations” together with red hearts in representation of love.

Such a couple managed to make one more step in the relationship with this commitment, because both managed to make a beautiful couple, since they have been together for several years. Recently, the actor announced his retirement from the Televisa and Mexico company, so he sought to venture into politics in his native country, the Dominican Republic.

