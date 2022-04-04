A young man involved in a fight between Nacional fans is sent to jail

On April 3, a guarantee control judge imposed preventive assurance of liberty measure, in prison, against 21-year-old Kevin Esneider Quintero for being allegedly responsible for the crime of attempted aggravated homicide.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the prisoner was traveling on January 2 on a bus that was going to Tunja (Boyacá) full of Nacional fans, who, when he met another group of fans, started a pitched battle that caused disturbances on public roads and five people injured.

The film evidence, testimonies and the recognition of a victim who was injured, show that the defendant, apparently, was present and participated in the fight between fans of the same football team.

The excuses occurred at a gas station located in the municipality of Cota (Cundinamarca). The accused allegedly participated in the assault of a 20-year-old boy who was lying on the floor. The investigation shows that the man would have used a brick and a large dagger and hit the victim several times and caused a serious wound to the abdomen with the knife.

In addition, the Prosecutor's Office was able to establish that other people who participated in the fight also beat the victim with fists and kicks who was taken to the hospital in Chia (Cundinamarca) by two patrol officers of the National Police.

Through videos shared on social networks, users recorded moments of a strong confrontation between Atlético Nacional fans. In the images you can see how people attack each other with stones, machetes and fists.

The events would have been presented in the Cota-Chia variant, when buses of supporters of the Antioquian team, found themselves on the road on the way to the city of Tunja, to watch their team's match against Patriots this Saturday at 6 in the afternoon, for the 14th date of the Betplay League.

According to Marca Claro, the fight took place because of the rivalry between the members of the Atlético Nacional brava bar 'Los Del Sur', with the 'Verdolaga Nation', a dissident group from the main bar that performs in Bogotá.

The sports media says that 'Purdolaga Nation' carried out an ambush on 'Los del Sur' who were traveling from another city to Tunja.

On the other hand, El Colombiano assured that the bars that were transported in 8 buses, would have intercepted the 15 vehicles that transported fans from Medellín to the capital of Boyacá to start the pitched battle. It is estimated that 450 people will be involved in this fray.

The Tunja Police announced a strong security operation for the Patriotas vs. National, after what happened on the roads of Cundinamarca.

