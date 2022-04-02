Serious accident on the Mocoa-Pitalito road, leaves 25 injured and several dead

In the last few hours, a serious accident was reported on the road that connects the department of Huila with Putumayo, as a bus attached to the Coontransmayo company fell to a cliff leaving an unofficial result of 25 injured and four dead, however, the official report by the authorities is still on hold, having in he said that various agencies were currently carrying out the preliminary assessment, in order to determine all the details of the event.

The misfortune occurred in the area surrounding the San Juan de Villalobos sector on the national highway that connects these departments, according to the Ruta al Sur Concessionaire, in charge of the project via Santana - Mocoa - Neiva, the accident occurred exactly on PR 71 +500 route 4503, when the vehicle rolled over the abyss and fell over the cliff.

In the official report of the Concessionaire, it was highlighted: “#Atencion Accident PR 77+000 Route 4503, a bus from the company @cootransmayoLtd went into the abyss, several injured. Our care units, inspector, workshop trolley, crane, Ambulance, third party ambulances are activated: Pitalito firefighters, polca central Putumayo move.” .

Reporte accidente Mocoa - Pitalito

The assistance relief units of the Ruta del Sur Concessionaire moved to the sector to attend to the event, in addition to this both firefighters and ambulances from Pitalito, Huila and the Central Highway Police of Putumayo also attend to the event that mourns this region of the country. According to Semana, this vehicle covered the Bogota - San Miguel - Mocoa route.

The commander of the putumayo police, Roberto Marín, stated on Blu Radio that as an official figure so far there were four deaths and between 20 and 25 people injured, in turn, he stressed that the institution was coordinating with all the emergency entities available in the department and municipalities. to arrive with all necessary medical care and logistical support devices, to intervene in the midst of the tragedy.

For her part, the Minister of Transport, Angela María Orozco, regretted this fact and invited all drivers in the country, to take into account safety and prevention measures, in order to avoid such incidents, stressing the importance of mechanical technical review, to be aware of the precipitation of rains that occur in the tracks and to regulate speed limits.

Minister Orozco said: “We regret the road accident that occurred between Cali and Mocoa, in which 5 people died and 26 were injured due to the overturning of a bus. We recall the importance of mechanical technical review, driving with caution due to rain, and respecting speed limits.” .

Pronunciamiento de la ministra de Transporte respecto al accidente en la vía Mocoa - Pitalito.

Similarly, the head of the transport portfolio expressed her solidarity with the victims of the accident that occurred in the municipality of Guatavita, Cundinamarca, as four people were killed and three more were injured, the authorities' report indicated that the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, taking into account that the track retained some traces of moisture due to weather conditions.

In her statement, Ángela María Orozco highlighted on her Twitter account: “Similarly, we express solidarity with the families of the four people who died on a road in Cundinamarca, when the vehicle in which they were mobilizing lost control and hit a pole. We call for prudence and respect for traffic regulations.” .

