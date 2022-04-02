Cultural Weekend Plan: Screening Documentaries to Understand the Armed Conflict

The Truth Commission will present on Saturdays 2 and 9 April, at the Bogotá Cinematheque, two documentaries that tell historical milestones of the war years in the country.

The works to be presented are: “Black Boxes of Forced Disappearance”, which exposes part of what happened to the arrested hostages once they left the Palace of Justice and “Dispossession and memory of the land in Antioquia's Urabá”. Both investigations are connected by threads of disappearance, absence and loss, unveiled thanks to an investigation of spatial analysis, data mining and 3D reconstruction. Entrance to both events is free for all age groups.

Next Saturday, April 2, starting at 6:00 in the afternoon, the documentary about the capture of the Palace of Justice will be presented.

This work shows how some of these hostages were arrested, executed and disappeared and highlights the impacts they had on victims and survivors.

The spectators will be able to see the architectural reconstruction of the places and infrastructure where detainees were questioned, tortured and, in some cases, disappeared as “special” following the retakeover of the Palace by the National Army.

After the screening, there will be a discussion between Hannah Meszaros Martin, researcher at Forensic Architecture and Oscar Pedraza, researcher at the Truth Commission. In addition, there will be the special participation of Alejandra Rodríguez Cabrera and Sandra Beltrán Hernández, relatives of victims of forced disappearance following the events of the Palace of Justice.

While on Saturday, April 9 at 6:00pm, also at the Cinematheque, the project Dispossession and Memory of the Earth will be presented in Antioquia's Urabá. This research tells in detail episodes of political violence, through an aesthetic and in-depth analysis that vividly places us in the place of events. The results would show how the dispossession of land occurred in the shadow of armed repression, massacres and terror.

Here there will be three massacres narrated. The first is that of the Coquitos trail in 1988, which is now submerged under water. The second is the one that occurred on March 4, 1988, when a paramilitary group entered the Honduras and La Negra farms, forced the gates of the camps and killed the workers. And the last one, that of the California village, an abandoned land that was taken over in 1984 by several peasant families, and has been subject to dispossession since 2003.

Following this presentation, Hannah Meszaros Martin, Óscar Pedraza and Folco Zaffalon, coordinator of the project by the Truth Commission, will discuss the results with Joiber Berrío Gómez, peasant from Coquitos, Nueva Colonia, Turbo, Antioquia; and John Jairo Pérez Negrete, farmer from California, Nueva Colonia, from the same municipality.

On this second day, viewers will be able to immerse themselves in 3D modeling software used to reproduce, together with the peasants of Urabá, stripped or at risk of dispossession, the properties as they were before their disappearance.

