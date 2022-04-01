Motorcycle barbecue restriction in Bogotá: days and times of the measure

Last Thursday, March 31, Mayor Claudia López announced a package of measures that seek to address the wave of insecurity that is plaguing Bogotá. Among those, a new motorcycle barbecue restriction.

The president of the country's capital announced that the transport of barbecue grills by motorcycle is restricted every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, between 7:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. The measure will take effect from April 11, according to Claudia López. This measure would apply without distinction as to gender.

Likewise, the mayor of Bogotá explained that these measures are implemented with the aim of mitigating the risks of attacks in the country's capital. In addition, he reported that motorcyclists must wear helmets and clothing duly marked with the license plate of the motorcycle on which they are riding.

“Of course, we are going to spare no effort to protect the people of Bogota, families, children and that is why we have immediately adopted measures like these. Every motorcyclist in Bogotá must carry, permanently, the identification of their license plate in their helmets and clothing,” added Mayor Claudia López.

Other measures to strengthen security in Bogotá

The mayor announced that in conjunction with the Ministry of Labour, operations and sealings will be carried out to constituted nightclubs that act as trade union organizations that provide services other than those authorized or violate the rules of the Code of Coexistence.

It was also established that all public night establishments must be linked to a care network and/or security front. In the event of a dispute in which the establishment has had any responsibility, the sanctions established in the Code of Security and Citizen Coexistence shall be applied, until the temporary suspension of its economic activity.

Likewise, from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. in parks, environmental corridors and urban squares, only people will be allowed to transit. “Group stays in these spaces will not be allowed, only the transit of people,” said the mayor. In these spaces, the consumption of liquor, music or excessive noise, among other behaviors contrary to coexistence, is prohibited.

It should be recalled that all these measures have been taken after the bomb attack in the CAI of Arborizadora Alta, in Ciudad Bolivar, in which two minors died.

Daniel Stiven Duque is the first fatality of the events. He was 12 years old and studied at El Paraiso school. The second minor is Ivana Salome Rangel, a five-year-old girl who, after the impact, ended up with a serious injury to her brain mass. From the hospital in Meissen, she was declared brain dead and the girl finally died on the morning of March 28.

