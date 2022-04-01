Luis Díaz is already in Liverpool: these are the challenges he will have to face in the next two months

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Final - Chelsea v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 27, 2022 Liverpool's Luis Diaz in action REUTERS/David Klein

After the double qualifying date, Colombian players must leave behind the bitter taste of not being able to be in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and think about the challenges that come with their respective clubs. Luis Díaz, who was a figure in the victory against Bolivia, is already concentrated with Liverpool and under the orders of German coach Jürgen Klopp. In less than two months the season will end and the English team has several challenges ahead.

Luis Díaz, who was affected after the elimination of the Colombia National Team, said that, “since childhood I dreamed of wearing this shirt and wearing it proudly in a world cup. It hurts too much not to have achieved it, it hurts for me, for my colleagues, for our families and for the whole country that has always supported us (...) I maintain the enthusiasm and desire to fight for this dream, there is a lot left to work and improve together, on my part you will have my commitment and know that I will leave everything to achieve that goal. We will have a rematch.”

Now the challenge at the national team level is to take the Colombia National Team to the World Cup in Mexico/Canada/United States 2026, becoming one of the important keys in the team. At the moment the Colombian winger is thinking about Liverpool and making the best end of the season. Jürgen Klopp's team has three tournaments ahead of them, the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League. Let's remember that a few weeks ago they won the League Cup trophy after beating Chelsea from penalties.

This may interest you: Lucho Díaz and the other players of the Colombia national team who expressed their pain after running out of the World Cup

Since his arrival at Liverpool last winter market, Luis Diaz has managed to take a place in Klopp's starting eleven. The Colombian had a short period of adaptation and his performances on the playing field have allowed him to win the love of the fans. In Liverpool he already has 700 minutes on the field (Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League), and has scored two goals (against Norwich City and Brighton).

Liverpool is preparing to make a great end to the season and maintain the level it has shown over the last few dates. The Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League are the three main objectives of the Anfield team and coach Klopp can rest assured that the FIFA dates have ceased and his players will no longer be at risk of getting hurt or injured. These are the three competitions in which you will compete:

You can also read: Reinaldo Rueda would no longer be the technical director of the Colombia national team, according to a clause in his contract

- Premier League: Liverpool's situation in the local league is as follows, it ranks second in the standings with 69 points and is only one behind Manchester City who is the leader. There are eight dates left to play and their next match will be against Watford next Saturday, April 2 at 6:30 a.m. (Colombian time).

- Champions League: In the most important competition at the club level, Liverpool had to play with Benfica from Portugal, a team that Luis Díaz has already scored. The match will take place next Tuesday, April 5th at 2:00 p.m.

- FA Cup: In the local tournament they will face Manchester City for the semifinal next Saturday, April 16 and it will surely be an anticipated grand final for the fans. The other key will be defined between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

KEEP READING: