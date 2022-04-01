Failures reported in the BBVA App

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: El logotipo del banco español BBVA en Madrid, 4 de febrero de 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

With the caption “Sorry, the BBVA service is temporarily inactive. Please try again” on the screen, users reported the drop in service of the BBVA Mexico bank application at approximately 1 pm this Friday. Which caused the annoyance of thousands of users on Twitter.

“BBVA Mexico informs all its users that we are experiencing intermittencies in our services. We are working to solve it as soon as possible and to carry out the operations that our users require. We apologize for the inconvenience caused,” the bank reported in a statement on its social networks.

Users reported that this is not the first time this has happened in the year and that it is also recurrent that this happens when it is fortnight and they have to make significant payments. Operators of the banking institution replied to some of the messages stating that they were working on the situation and invited users to try to enter the application within the day.

The bank announced in 2021 that around 15.1 million digital customers were registered, representing a growth of 31.8 percent compared to the previous year due to the health crisis. But since last year there have been various intermittencies in systems, especially in the mobile application.

Por medio de las redes sociales el banco informó a sus usuarios sobre las fallas que estaban presentando. (Foto: twitter/ @BBVA_Mex).

The last drop was barely nearly a month on February 28, when users of the BBVA app reported a similar drop on Twitter. Several of the netizens claimed that they thought their cards had been cloned, as “Information not available. We are unable to display your information at this time. Try again” was the legend that was presented in the application; but thanks to social networks they knew it was again a failure of the bank.

The application reads “At BBVA we are improving for you, growing and integrating innovative services into our infrastructure that will improve your experience in our BBVA Mexico app. Due to this maintenance process, the service is not available. We will restore operation as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding!

Despite the fact that most of the tweets about the event are annoying by users who use this bank, you can find various memes of some who took the fall of the institution with humor.

Es recurrente que el servicio se caiga en fecha de pagos como quincenas. (Twitter: @ale197958)

According to the DownDetector platform, 66 percent complained about failures in the Mobile Banking service, while 29 percent reported failures related to Online Banking and 7 percent with deposits in general. In addition to the fact that the interruptions began around 12:20pm, reaching the highest point at 1 pm. The most affected cities are known to be Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey and Tijuana.

At the end of last year Eduardo Osuna, director of BBVA Mexico, explained the recurring failures in his service and stated that: “There are some issues that have to do with an excess of transactionality that can happen at any time, it is almost always predictable in the fortnight, on a bridge, you make estimates of transactionality, you prepare your entire infrastructure to withstand 50 to 70 million transactions. But if at any point there is any degradation of any platform that can degrade the service. Normally what we do is that if it's not a major failure, that you have to lower the system, what we call intermittency happens.”

