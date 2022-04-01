Coxsackie virus: What is it, how is it spread and who does it affect?

In recent days, the Diresa authorities in Ucayali have detected cases of the coxsackie virus, which has caused an alert for this disease to be triggered. According to the institution's initial scopes, more than 50 reports of symptoms related to this condition have been recorded and the population has been urged to take importance to symptoms or marks on the body. To understand the disease of the hand, mouth and foot, we will explain to you what it is, how it is spread and who are directly affected.

WHAT IS THE COXSACKIE VIRUS?

Epidemiologist Mayra Saavedra argues that it is a viral, eruptive disease that is transmitted from person to person through contaminated hands and the respiratory tract, therefore it is rapidly spreading. It belongs to the family Picornaviridae, of the genus enterovirus, so called because they multiply in the intestine after ingesting food or water unfit for consumption.

Why is it called coxsackie? Its name comes from the city where it was first isolated in 1948 during a polio epidemic in New York.

Who does the virus affect? According to information from health institutions in the country, there are more cases in infants, children and adolescents, although it also has an impact on the adult population.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF COXSACKIE?

The Head of Epidemiology at the Regional Health Directorate (Diresa) highlights the main symptoms that will allow early detection. These are:

- Malestar general.

- High fever for 2 to 5 days.

- Sore throat.

- Blisters like sores in the mouth (tongue, gums), palms and soles of the feet.

Alerta: reportan más de 50 casos probables de coxsackie en Pucallpa.

HOW IS THE COXSACKIE VIRUS SPREAD?

The spread occurs from one person to another, in most cases through contact with dirty hands or surfaces contaminated with feces. Its outbreak often occurs in the summer and autumn seasons, although registration can occur throughout the year. Another aspect to consider is that the records of damage are given due to the conditions in which people live associated with the lack of good hygiene conditions.

WHAT TO DO IF I HAVE SYMPTOMS?

The first step to be taken is to go to a medical care center as soon as possible so that a health professional can carry out the corresponding evaluation and provide the necessary advice for the welfare of the affected person. The Diresa authority recommended that you do not self-medicate because it is a viral disease you do not need the use of antibiotics, but there is symptomatic treatment due to the high fever that it can generate. There have even been reported cases of seizures and complications of this disease - such as encephalitis and myocarditis - lasting between 7 and 10 days.

The Minsa, through Diresa, reported that the telephone lines have been set up: 061-787927, 061-787933, 061-788053 and 951 642 156, so that personnel of the Integral Intervention Team come to the applicant's home, from 07:30 to 18:30 hours, and verify that it is the virus.

MORE THAN 50 PROBABLE CASES OF COXSACKIE REPORTED IN PUCALLPA

More than 50 cases of the virus, known as hand, foot and mouth syndrome, reportedly occurred in educational institutions at the initial level of Pucallpa, reported the head of Epidemiology of the Regional Health Directorate. The initial schools Victoria Barcia Boniffatti, Santa Rosa, Casita del Saber and Elvira García García García were the first to make official reports of symptoms in minors who have returned to the classroom as part of the start of the school year, which is done in person, semi-face-to-face and/or virtual.

