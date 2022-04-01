Oil spill: 39 rescued birds were released on beach south of Lima

The National Forestry and Wildlife Service (Serfor) of the Ministry of Agrarian Development, hand in hand with the specialists of the Parque de las Leyendas, released a first group of 39 birds on a beach south of Lima, after its habitat was affected by the oil spill on 15 January.

The liberation of the birds has been possible, after a process of care, care and recovery in the Parque de las Leyendas, under the close and constant observation of the professionals of SERFOR and the Park itself. These birds were cared for, fed, bathed and rehabilitated by the team of professionals and volunteers.

These are three species: 4 Peruvian gulls (Larus belcheri), 4 Franklin's gulls (Leucophaeus pipixcan) and 31 Peruvian pikemen (Sula variegata) that entered a month and a half ago presenting a high degree of dehydration and, most of them, stained with oil.

For the release process, it was verified that the birds are fit, that is, that they have an adequate weight, that they are hydrated and that their behavior is that of the same species. Likewise, diseases were ruled out and verified that they have recovered impermeability. Later, a beach was chosen where birds of the same species exist.

It should be noted that all released birds have been properly ringed, in order to be able to keep a record of their information, such as weight, sex, plumage, wing measurements and general condition before being released. This ringing process was carried out with the collaboration of the Marine Ecosystems Research Unit - Seabird Group UIEM-GAM of the Southern Scientific University and the Center for Ornithology and Biodiversity (CORBIDI) through its Banding Program (PAC-CORBIDI).

So far, nearly 300 specimens, affected by the spill directly and indirectly, have received medical care by the multidisciplinary team of the Zoology area of the Parque de las Leyendas de Lima and more than 50 volunteers.

After the release, Jessica Oliden García, Technical Administrator of the Technical Administration of Forestry and Wildlife (ATFFS) Lima, stated that “SERFOR, being the National Forestry and Wildlife Authority, has been working since the first day of the oil spill, working on the recovery of birds, in the collection and monitoring of affected wildlife on beaches”.

Oliden García added that “thanks to a joint work with the Parque de las Leyendas, these birds have been able to go through a process of rehabilitation and recovery so that today, the first group of birds will be released. These are 39 birds of various species that have all the health and physical examinations that corroborate the good conditions and are ringed, identified in order to be monitored.”

It should be noted that the release of the birds took place on a beach south of Lima and was supported by the Peruvian Navy .

Similarly, the wildlife rescue team found 78 birds in these protected natural areas, which were transferred and delivered to Serfor for veterinary care and subsequent recovery.

For its part, Repsol reported on Tuesday through a statement that to date there are already 21 beaches clean of crude oil ready for corresponding monitoring, prior to the reopening of public use.

“Currently, the company is in the final phase of clean-up, concentrating all efforts on rocky and hard-to-reach areas, prioritizing the safety of people,” said the transnational.

