An earthquake of 3.7 degrees occurred this morning in Amazonas

An earthquake occurred in Amazonas at 3:58 in the morning of this, according to the report of the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the sea, 22 kilometers southwest of Bagua Grande, Utcubamba province, Amazonas department and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

At the moment, local authorities have not reported material damage or casualties due to this phenomenon.

EARTHQUAKES IN PERU: HOW TO PREPARE YOUR EMERGENCY BACKPACK?

Earthquakes or earthquakes do not warn and that is why we need to remain vigilant and be prepared to face them. Any natural disaster can come, whether it is an earthquake or an earthquake, huaicos, tsunami or another; here are some recommendations.

The emergency backpack is a key survival item recommended by the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci), as well as the reserve box. Both contain basic provisions that every family must have to face the first days of an emergency.

WHAT IS AN EMERGENCY BACKPACK?

It is an element that contains basic necessities, which we can use when an earthquake occurs and we cannot stay in our homes, or if basic services, such as water and electricity, are suspended.

Keep in mind that you can prepare one for your relatives to use, so you will have to multiply the elements that we are going to mention below.

WHAT SHOULD AN EMERGENCY BACKPACK CARRY IN TIME OF COVID-19?

During the evacuation, the emergency backpack must be carried, which must be equipped with essential hygiene items, first aid kit, shelter, non-perishable food and money; communication items; specific items for infants and infants, for women, for the elderly, and for other needs basic.

This backpack must have a total weight of approximately 8 kilos and have internal, side and front pockets depending on availability.

The manager of National Defense, Civil Defense and Citizen Security of Callao, José Sosa, recommends:

“Now the emergency backpack must contain new biosafety products such as masks, soap, 70° alcohol or gel, a properly identified container of bleach and bottles of water,” he says.

This should also include the medicines needed to treat coronavirus or any chronic disease, in case any family member suffers from it.

WHAT IS THE RESERVE BOX?

Contains items are for use from day 2 to day 4 of the emergency, so they should be stored in a cool and dry place. The number of items will depend on each family. These are the ones that Indeci recommends:

The fact: the combination of the emergency backpack and the reserve box make up the “Survival Combo”.

WHAT SHOULD THE RESERVE BOX HAVE?

The number of items depends on each family, but the institution recommends some necessary hygiene items, non-perishable food, clothing and clothing and various, which can be adapted according to the needs of each geographical area and must be renewed according to the expiration date, while they are stored.

THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN EARTHQUAKE AND

According to the executive president of the Geophysical Institute of Peru (PGI), Hernando Tavera, Peruvians have the habit of calling an earthquake when a shaking of the ground occurs and it causes damage to homes or people. On the other hand, when there is no damage, it is just a tremor or earthquake. However, he pointed out, it is a matter of culture and customs.

“In general terms, an earthquake, an earthquake or an earthquake means sudden vibration of the ground or subsoil due to the passage of seismic waves. Technically they are the same, they are synonymous,” Tavera said for Andina .

