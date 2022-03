Federal authorities arrested Gustavo Abigail “N”, el Pino, identified as a priority target and main source of violence on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, associated in various criminal activities with his father, El Gato.

El Pino is linked to crimes of extortion, huachicol, kidnapping, smuggling of migrants and drugs, as well as theft of cargo transport with complaints from various national business chambers and cargo transport groups.

Information in development...