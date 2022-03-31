Lyn May remembered when she did shows for organized crime

Lyn May once again recalled her past being courted and called to work with people from the high elites, as well as criminals who were part of drug trafficking.

With her characteristic sincerity, when Lyn May was questioned during a meeting with reporters about her past working for drug traffickers and she acknowledged that on many occasions she was called to do shows for organized crime cells.

“Of course. I have received invitations from all over the world, drug traffickers, presidents, politicians,” said the vedette, captured by Sale el Sol.

In addition, she recalled that in her youth, when she was one of the most applauded and sought-after vedettes in cinema, many men with power came to give her sumptuous gifts because they wanted to court her and give her the best luxuries. As she confessed, according to what they gave her and how much she liked them, it was how she chose her partners.

Lyn May would have always offered shows for people in organized crime. He even confessed that he once sang for “El Chapo” Guzmán in Sinaloa (Photo: Instagram/ @lyn_may_)

She also advised the artists to also receive gifts and different proposals from men with power, to accept them, but to set limits to not have something in return, because “if you walk on the fire, don't burn yourself”, she said. She added that she has always avoided situations that she does not want to happen are those people telling them “yes, but not when, because I have already walked on the fire, but I haven't burned myself”.

In January of the present year, the dancer and actress revealed that for a while she was interested in Chapo Guzman. She recalled that on one occasion she would have been hired to do a show in one of the luxurious residences of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, where she met him. Although she wanted to have an affair with the capo, she said that “Kate (Del Castillo) won it for me”.

La vedette would have won over a Mexican president and several politicians, who gave her the best luxuries (Photo: Instagram/ @lyn_may_)

Previously, Lyn May had confessed that among the people who came to court her, there were mainly politicians. For many years she only revealed that she had been the lover of a president of Mexico, but she did not want to state her name until some time after the death of the former president.

According to an interview for Imagen Televisión, it would have been José López Portillo who began to pretend it when she had positioned herself as one of the most important vedettes of the Mexican cinema. He would have met the one who was president from 1976 to 1982 and, from then on, his idyll began.

The protagonist of Tivoli recalled that she had several problems because she was courted by López Portillo, because, on one occasion, first lady Carmen Romano went to beat her inside the Churubusco Studios because of the relationship she had with the president.

May recently confessed that she had an affair with Vicente Fernández (Photos: Instagram/ @lyn_may_//Cuartoscuro)

“I'm not to blame that he started sending me gifts, things, flowers and he was going after me,” Lyn May confessed in the interview. She assured that the then president was very attracted to the dancers in the filecas films, so he married Sasha Montenegro. However, she was convinced that she would have been the first to be courted by him. “She really liked vedettes, but I was the first one,” she said.

Another of his most important affairs and that he recently confessed that his relationship existed was with Vicente Fernández. After the death of Charro de Huentitán, Lyn announced for the first time that she and the singer had had a very strong affair.

Among the revelations that the protagonist of Bellas de Noche made in an interview for De Primermano, on one occasion her then husband would have seen her kissing with Chente and became so angry that she beat herself to the singer.

KEEP READING: