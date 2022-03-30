Senator Germán Martínez sent “to hell” the Revocation of AMLO's Mandate

The Revocation of Mandate has been an important issue for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and his supporters, because with this figure, described in the Constitution itself, citizens will be able to vote for the continuity of Tabasqueño as federal president.

This democratic exercise has brought endless applause and criticism among those who support it and those who have spoken out against it, such as the senator for the plural group, Germán Martínez, who sent “to hell” this popular consultation.

At a press conference from the Senate of the Republic, Martínez pointed out that López Obrador's “demonstration” during the “morning”, in which he stated that he will present a proposal for Electoral Reform to modify the rules of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation (TEPJF).

On this subject, he noted that this is an “incentive” that seeks to “divide” the population to promote the Revocation of Mandate. For this reason, he demanded that he pay greater attention to violence in Mexico, specifically in the state of Michoacán, which recorded two massacres of more than 15 people in less than a month.

“It is another incentive to divide and promote its revocation of mandate. It is another distractor not to mention the violent deaths in Michoacán. There are at least 634 Michoacans who are not going to vote for the recall because they are dead,” said the legislator.

Emilio Álvarez Icaza pointed out that Q4 is going to become the administration with the most missing and murdered people (Photo: Twitter)

Martínez Cázares said that the Fourth Transformation (Q4) movement continues to “open graves” in the country, since its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in homicides has harmed the most affected population, so it seeks to distract opinions from its popular consultation.

He finally exploded and sent “to hell” the Mandate Revocation, which he called a “farce”, and demanded forceful action to pacify Michoacán.

“I say from here that as these massacres continue and how do those occurrences continue in the mornings: to hell with their revocation! to hell with your revocation! Your revocation is a farce! Just as he sent the devil to the institutions, I send the devil his revocation, it's a farce! Let Michoacán begin to pacify! , I tell him as a Michoacán,” said Germán Martínez.

For his part, Emilio Álvarez Icaza, from the same parliamentary group, recalled that last weekend 20 people were executed in a clandestine palenque located in the municipality of Zinapécuaro, a fact that added to his record of violence in three years of government.

Michoacán recorded two massacres in less than a month (Photo: REUTERS)

In addition, he said that the AMLO administration is about to become the one with the most people missing, as it records 1 in 3 disappearances.

“We are experiencing a sustained and alarming increase in massacres in Mexico. In March alone, there have been 6 massacres that have meant the loss of life of 61 people,” said the legislator.

It was on March 27 when it was announced that 19 people, a figure that was adjusted to 20 after 24 hours, were executed in this Michoacán municipality due to alleged reprisals between members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the Correas and the Michoacán Family.

Preliminary reports indicated that revenge was planned against an alleged regional head of the CJNG who migrated from his affiliation with the Michoacán Family. Falcons located the alleged leader and an operation was deployed to execute him, however, the Correas would have served as support for these actions. But the authorities have not reported any greater elements that support these reports.

In just 48 hours, the Michoacán Prosecutor's Office has identified 19 of the 20 people killed, including three with US citizenship, in addition to a subject known as El Chapo, from Guatemala. All of them have already been claimed by their relatives.

