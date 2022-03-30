Peruvian national team: this is how the goals against Paraguay that gave the pass to the repechage to Qatar 2022 shouted in the world

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Peru v Paraguay - Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru - March 29, 2022 Peru's Christian Cueva reacts REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

The Peruvian national team gave a coup of authority on Tuesday to beat Paraguay 2-0 and secure fifth place in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, which gives him the right to play, next June, the playoff for the World Cup in front of an Asian representative between Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Red White thus sealed a solid victory at the National Stadium in Lima with a goal from Italian-Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula and another by midfielder Yoshimar Yotún.

The party generated expectations at different latitudes, especially in the region, as some other countries expected a Peruvian defeat in order to achieve their interests of qualifying, as was the case with Chile and Colombia.

This is how the goals were narrated in other countries and some with great enthusiasm, and others with obvious disappointment. Here are some of the international stories for the goals scored this Tuesday by the bicolor.

REPECHAJE

Thus, Peru reached the 24 points that consolidated it in fifth place in the final standings of the South American qualifiers, behind Ecuador, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil, which also left Colombia and Chile, who dreamed of reaching the repechage, without any option.

Faced with a National Stadium full of spectators who did not stop encouraging throughout the match, the team led by Argentinian Ricardo Gareca came out to play at full speed, with the ball lying to the right, where the creative Christian Cueva, the absolute figure of the match, moved.

Turned into a gale, Peru opened the score only 4 minutes into the game after receiving an extraordinary high pass from Cueva that puzzled the rival defenders as they moved to the left and gave in to Lapadula, who gave a subtle touch to the ball, which hit the left pole before entering the goal defended by Silva.

Peru maintained the bet of going to the front against a Paraguay that in the next few minutes looked puzzled by the early scoring, but was about to take advantage of a mistake in Yotún's start with a Ferreira shot that crashed on the crossbar defended by Gallese.

The locals maintained the offensive intention and at 16 Lapadula failed to connect with the right leg a cross crossed by Yotún with all the goal at hand.

However, in the next few minutes Paraguay advanced its lines and managed to cut the Peruvian creative circuit to balance the shares and took the risk away from its goal, although it had no options to match the score.

In the final stretch of the first half, Peru took a second wind and again went to the front until at 41 Cueva appeared again to control a ball, leave the road to a rival with pure magic and give way to Flores, who focused from the left an elevated ball that Yotún connected with a half-scissor to increase figures.

Peru was able to win the third goal in the minutes of addition, but defender Callens failed with the goal at full disposal, after Lapadula hit another header on a stick after receiving a cross from Yotún.

Already in the second half, Paraguay sought to prevent the score from increasing against it by resorting to repeated fouls that interrupted the game, while Peru tried to control the ball, always with Cueva as the engine of all its actions.

At 63, Peru moved the ball from side to side and Cueva failed to crown his big performance of the day in front of goal after a poisoned cross that trauco crossed.

In the next few minutes, aware that he was one step away from taking the long-awaited fifth place, which also gave him the option to qualify for Russia 2018, controlled the actions, cut Paraguay's offensive attempts and tried to bring some other risk options.

When 82 minutes were played, Lapadula was about to seal the win but his header after a high center of Cueva burst on the crossbar after a stretch at the end of goalkeeper Silva, while the inmate Varela also wasted another great option of expanding the score as he could not beat goalkeeper Silva.

After the victory on the last day of the South American qualifiers, Peru will play its place in the World Cup in qatar next June against the fifth team from Asia.

