Peru to the repechage: fans in Iquitos went on motorcycles to celebrate the victory of the Bicolor against Paraguay

Peru managed to beat Paraguay 2-0 to qualify for the repechage for a quota at the world cup that will be held in Qatar this year. The Peruvian fans did not miss the excitement of the triumph and took to the streets of the country to celebrate in their own way this day of joy for the national team and their fans. In Iquitos, a group of fans went out on a motorcycle — also called a motorcycle car — to join the party for the Peruvian victory.

With a Peruvian flag on one of them's shoulder, they walked through the main square of Iquitos, in groups and coordinates that caught the attention of passers-by. With a loud horn to show his joy at the triumph of the white-red who managed to secure the match in the first half with goals from Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotún, as well as a magical performance by midfielder Christian Cueva who made a work of art to assist 'Bambino' in the first goal.

The images released by Canal N show the moment when motorcars ride around the area come together and show a sequence with the lights on to follow the same route, something that seems planned in case Peru succeeds in a victory against the Guaraní.

With flags and horns, more motorcycle taxis and motorcycles joined the tour to continue the party that will surely last until the next day. Although it lasted a few seconds, it is marked by how Peruvian football can be synonymous with joy and unity in a country submerged by constant crises.

The celebrations continue in different parts of the country, on a night that reminds us of what happened in 2017 when Peru also secured the repechage. Again, they will have to burn the last cartridge to be for the second consecutive time in the world cup.

Peru opened the scoring after 5 minutes. Christian Cueva received the ball about 35 meters from the 'Guaraní' goal and tested all its quality with brilliant assistance for the 'Bambino'. What came next excited all Peruvians.

Gianluca Lapadula won the back of the last man of the Paraguayan national team, profiled for his right with some difficulty and put a subtle touch to the ball to beat the rival arc. The ball came in with a few milliseconds of uncertainty.

The 'bicolor' increased its advantage to 42′ of the first half. The visit was not clearly rejected, 'Aladino' made a play and released for Edison Flores, who raised his head and put up a great center for the right side of the field.

On this side Yoshimar Yotún appeared, who made a tremendous maneuver to win the Paraguayan goal. The goalkeeper even touched the ball, but he couldn't stop the ball from crossing the goal line. Equally, tremendous so much.

