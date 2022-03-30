Enrique Galván Ochoa was tanned for celebrating Yalitza Aparicio on the International Day of Domestic Workers

Enrique Galván Ochoa is a renowned business analyst who on social networks has demonstrated his affinity with the political project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), self-described as Fourth Transformation (Q4).

However, on March 29, he was involved in a controversy on the Twitter platform due to a comment, which was branded “lousy” or “dinosaur”, towards the Mexican Yalitza Aparicio.

The expert recalled that this March 30 commemorates the International Day of Domestic Workers, so he decided to celebrate the actress and educator because, he pointed out, none “did as well” as the protagonist of the film Roma.

“March 30th commemorates the international day of domestic workers. None, by the way, did as well as Yalitza Aparicio. There is a long way to go before they have employment status as in the United States or Europe,” said Galván Ochoa.

This message was accompanied by a link that redirected to his column published in the newspaper La Jornada, in which he dedicated a section to develop the point he published on his social networks, which he titled as No todas son Yalitza.

In this section, he assured that 2.3 million of the employed population (4%) perform paid domestic work for 30 hours a week with a salary of approximately 38 pesos per hour. In addition, he reiterated some characteristics of this sector, such as its age and level of schooling.

To close this section of his text, the business analyst reiterated the position he wrote in his tweet and stated that Mexico, in this matter, “needs to follow” the same path that other countries have taken to favor domestic workers.

“None, by the way, have done as well as Yalitza Aparicio. There is a long way to go before they have employment status as in the United States or Europe,” he said.

Immediately, Twitter users complained about this comment, they said, “out of place” against the Mexican actress. The influencer Jezzzini called Enrique Galvan a “dinosaur” because he had “air in his brain”.

“And when is dinosaur day commemorated? that by the way, no one has done as well as you, living outside Jurassic Park and having a Twitter account to show the whole world that they have air in their brains,” he wrote.

Chumel Torres joined the comments against Galván Ochoa (Photo: Twitter)

Other people recalled that Aparicio has the educational degree of Bachelor of Education. They also pointed out that, supposedly, her message referred to the role that Yalitza played in Rome, that of a domestic worker, however they asked her to separate the artist from her art.

“Sir, Yalitza is an actress who played a role as a housekeeper. If you know that the actors' job is to represent different people or is it just imb*cil? ”, said netizens.

Chumel Torres, host of the program El Pulso de la República, also joined the questions and shared the publication with a brief message with a grieving emoji: “He did not”, which translated into Spanish means “He didn't do it”.

Finally, they tagged the account of the National Council for the Prevention of Discrimination (Conapred) to address a possible discriminatory comment, although the agency only responded with the contact numbers and emails to make the corresponding complaint.

So far, Yalitza Aparicio has not spoken for this comment, while Galván Ochoa, despite requests, has not withdrawn the publication of his profile.

