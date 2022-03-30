Elimination of Colombia to Qatar 2022 | “Some magicians”: journalist Antonio Casale's strong criticism of the Colombian Football Federation

El jugador colombiano disputa el balón frente a dos venezolanos en el partido por la eliminatoria sudamericana al Mundial de Qatar en el que Colombia venció 1-0 a Venezuela en el Estadio Cachamay de Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela, 29 de marzo, 2022. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

This did not go well with ESPN Fútbol Colombia's Colombian commentators who criticized the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and recalled that coaches Carlos Queiroz and Reinaldo Ruedo left out two teams in these qualifiers.

“Some magicians, some David Copperfield magicians, who in three and a half years ended this. They took Pekerman out for losing to penalties in the round of 16 to England in a World Cup (Russia 2018) and they brought two coaches who eliminated two teams from a World Cup: Queiroz took Colombia and Egypt (out of the World Cup) and Reinaldo Rueda to Chile and Colombia (from the World Cup),” said journalist Antonio Casale.

The Portuguese strategist was in the first stage of the South American qualifiers leading the 'coffee growers' and then retired due to poor results. He took the post as coach of the Egyptian national team and could not achieve good results either by losing the Africa Cup of Nations and failing to qualify Mohamed Salah's team to Qatar 2022 World Cup, both matches against Senegal. After the failure, the coach announced the retirement from office: he led 20 matches, of which he won 13, drew 2 and lost 5 with the 'Pharaohs. '

For his part, Reinaldo Rueda suffered the same fate as Queiroz: Chile and Colombia did not qualify under his command. With 'La Roja', Rueda played 27 matches, 17 friendlies, 6 in Copa America and 4 in Playoffs. Of these, he won only 9, 1 in Playoffs, 2 in the Cup and 6 in friendlies, and had 35 goals in favor and 35 against. And with the Colombian national team it was similar where it never got into contact with the players or the fans despite the victory achieved this Tuesday against Venezuela on a visit. Already in the 2006 Qualifiers, Colombia, under his command, had been left out of the World Cup in Germany by one point to play the repechage.

A COLOMBIAN IDOL

Former Colombian player Faustino Asprilla, who qualified his country for two World Cups (United States 94 and France 98), said the big mistake was hiring a foreign strategist who didn't know what coffee football was like.

“This is the fault that you don't know where you're going. Colombian football has an identity and since we lost it we haven't played well again. You have to look for that: why did you decide to bring a European coach (Queiroz) when you didn't know Colombian football or the essence of the Colombian footballer?” , commented on ESPN Football Colombia.

The former Parma idol, who was part of Colombia's golden generation with the Valencia 'Train', René Higuita and Carlos 'El Pibe' Valderrama, said that the player from his country is special and you have to know how to treat him, something that the foreign coach could not maintain.

“The Colombian footballer is special: he is too high or he is very enlarged or he falls. Because we are like that. And the coaches they brought here never knew what Colombian football was and that's how it ended (with the elimination of the World Cup),” he concluded.

