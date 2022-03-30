Cynthia Rodriguez could be absent from Venga la Alegría, Alex Kaffie assured

Cynthia Rodríguez is one of the most beloved hosts of Venga la Alegría, she was even recently crowned champion of the reality show Los reyes del playback, however the show journalist Alex Kaffie assured that the presenter would leave the program in a short time.

According to the columnist, Cynthia Rodríguez will announce her absence from Azteca's morning morning in the coming days: “I find out that the very beautiful Cynthia Rodríguez is leaving Venga la Alegría. Yes, for personal reasons and for couples! the host comes out of Azteca Uno's morning magazine,” Alex Kaffie wrote.

It should be noted that this publication sparked several rumors ranging from the possible pregnancy of the beloved presenter - because of the specification that alludes to Carlos Rivera - to a change of television station, but so far there is no officially confirmed information and is about speculation. It is also not known whether it would be a temporary absence or a definitive goodbye.

The host could leave her colleagues from Venga la Alegría (Photo: Instagram/ @vengalaalegriatva)

Although Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera have maintained their relationship within the private sphere, the host of Venga la Alegría revealed in December 2021 her desire to become a mom this year.

The former academic decided to share with her colleagues at Venga la Alegría that the idea of her family growing up may be getting closer and closer. The events happened after Cynthia was at the TV Azteca Christmas tree event.

“Next year I wish, I would be the happiest, it's a dream I have in my life, I think it's the biggest dream I have is to have a baby and well I hope it will be fulfilled next year. Obviously to share it and tell them,” she explained, making it clear that she might be looking to get pregnant.

Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez have few photos together because their relationship is very private (Photo: screenshot)

In addition, during a dynamic in which the Venga la Alegría drivers were able to talk to Santa Claus, the driver asked him for a very special gift: “I think there is only one thing that I am missing and I would like it to be fulfilled next year: ' Can you bring me a baby? '. I think I'm ready, now, to start a family,” she concluded with remarkable feeling.

Santa Claus assured that he will do everything possible to make that baby come into his life, although not necessarily during 2022, if he could be born by 2023. Between laughs, “Santa Claus” told him that he has to get to work on it together with his partner. Cynthia's request moved her companions and the audience that followed the broadcast.

In this regard, Carlos Rivera himself told in mid-2021 that he would like to have children after getting married. In a media meeting at Mexico City International Airport, the Recuérdame interpreter was willing to tell a little about what awaits him outside the country in the promotion of his new album, but he did not refuse to clarify what he expects from Cynthia in their courtship, assuring that for the time being they have not set the absolute goal to get married, but they would like to get to the altar.

The driver asked Santa Claus for a baby as a gift (Capture: @vengalaalegriatva /Instagram)

“Yet, right now, nothing. We are happy as we are and the truth is that we don't think much about it yet, we are very calm as we are”, explained Rivera, caught on camera by Eden Dorantes.

The singer added that the alleged marriage plans have not been left out, but there is nothing that is forcing them to reach the altar and, after four years together enjoying their happiness in that way, they prefer to stay engaged because “it's not that we don't plan, it's not that we don't think about it, but we're still not setting a date already that 'it has to be',” he said.

He also confirmed that the way they have been living together for some time is under the same roof and, he said, as if they were married, and also yearning to conceive a child, although he did not explain when they would fulfill that wish.

KEEP READING:



