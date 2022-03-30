52.2% of Colombians said they were dissatisfied with the exercise of democracy in the country

Una persona marca su papeleta de votación durante las elecciones para el Congreso y las coaliciones para elegir tres candidatos que irán a la primera vuelta de los comicios presidenciales, en Bogotá, Colombia, 13 de marzo, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa González

Dane revealed on March 30 the latest political culture survey, which analyzes how Colombians feel and their attitude towards democracy and political parties.

The survey revealed that 52.2% of Colombians say they feel dissatisfied with the country's democracy, especially in the last year.

This means that a 5.3 percentage point increase in dissatisfaction, as in 2019 only 46.9% of people surveyed said they were not satisfied with the way democracy is being carried out in Colombia.

Juan Daniel Oviedo, director of Dane, said during the presentation of the survey that only 32.4% of the citizens surveyed were satisfied with Colombian democracy.

“This shows the deterioration of adult citizenship in the face of the exercise of democracy, between 2019 and 2021,” Oviedo said.

According to the survey, Bogotá is the city where this nonconformity is most reflected, as it grew by 7.9 percent since 2019.

Oviedo highlighted that changes in political perception are reflected in how Colombians view the Congress of the Republic and the country's justice.

On the other hand, Colombians continue to defend the idea of living in democracy, as 76.6% say that it is important to live in a country where leaders can be freely elected.

The analysis concludes by saying that 55.6% of respondents consider Colombia to be moderately democratic in relation to the population resident in the municipal capitals with 55.8% and 54.7%. In this sense, the population and dispersed rural centers had a higher percentage of people who consider Colombia to be a democratic country with 30.3%

What else did the survey reveal?

According to the Survey, at the national level, 44.3% of people in Colombia, by 2021, were in the ideological position of the center and 23.8% did not know or report on it.

In 2021, for the national total, 13.0% of the population aged 18 and over claim to belong to at least one group, organization or instance. Of these, 4.6% belong to religious organizations.

Last year, 48.2% of people aged 18 and over reported that they do not have close networks of trust and support, that is, they do not visit anyone and no one visits them frequently, and no one has helped them or would try to help them get a job.

With regard to trust in institutions or actors, for the national total, 26.8% of the population aged 18 years and older say that they rely heavily on military forces.

By 2021, 53.0% of respondents stated that they do not want to have psychoactive substance users as neighbors. 57.6% of the population aged 18 and over nationwide are not at all satisfied with the way in which the Peace Agreement signed between the Government and FARC-EP in 2016 is being carried out.

