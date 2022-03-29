Tula Rodríguez dedicates a moving video to her mother one year after her death: “I love you eternally, Mom”

The host of En Boca de Todos, Tula Rodríguez, has been facing one of the hardest moments a person can have, the death of a mother. The presenter lost her parent a month like this in 2021. That is why he did not hesitate to dedicate an emotional video to her where he expresses how much he loves her and what he has been struggling to overcome pain. As you remember, whenever you refer to the topic you can't help but shed some tears and ask your fans to value your mother very much.

On this occasion, and to celebrate another year since Doña Clara's death, Tula posted an emotional video on her Instagram account. In addition, she wrote some sensitive words highlighting what a good mother, wife and daughter she was.

“In remembering everything lived, it is impossible not to thank God for your life, a woman who is a fighter, conceited, loving, but with an unshakable strength... Thank you for all the legacy you left us mom. Today I raise a prayer and a kiss to heaven because a year ago you left for your new eternal life just on your birthday.” , wrote Tula Rodríguez about Doña Clara, whose death was on March 28, 2021.

“Today there is a holiday in heaven and I thank God because he gave us the best wife, mother and grandmother. I love you eternally, Mom,” concluded the cheerleader.

In the audiovisual you can see Tula's mother sharing with her husband, her granddaughter Valentina and her. This publication soon won the reaction of those who follow the actress, in the comments you can see signs of affection from Erick Osores, Gino Pesaressi, Ernesto Pimentel, actor Emilram Cossio and more.

Tula Rodríguez dedicates video to her mother one year after her departure. (Photo: Instagram)

DAUGHTER OF TULA RODRÍGUEZ DEDICATES MESSAGE TO HER GRANDMOTHER

For her part, little Valentina also dedicated a few words to her grandmother Clarita a year after her death.

“Happy birthday, grandma. Today we also celebrate a year without you, I hope that wherever you are spending it LINDO, from here the whole family tells you happy birthday”, wrote the daughter of Tula and the late Javier Carmona.

Tula Rodríguez's daughter dedicates a message to her grandmother Clara. (Photo: Instagram)

As you remember, Doña Clara died last year after suffering complications from COVID-19. After several days of serious illness, the woman passed away, leaving a great void in the hearts of Tula, her granddaughter Valeria, and her husband Don Tulo.

Since then, the host has not stopped expressing her feelings through social networks or the media that ask her, often highlighting how much she misses her. On Mother's Day, Tula dedicated a heartbreaking message to her.

“I realize that I was a daughter until a little over a month ago (March), and now I'm just a mom,” Rodríguez told the newspaper Correo. However, he clarified that his mother would have wanted him to move forward and not be overcome by pain.

“My Clarita loved what I was doing, maybe I could stay crying totally collapsed by her absence and that is humanly normal, but the mother I had would never have allowed it,” she said.

