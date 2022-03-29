This is how the Colombian national team has fared against Venezuela

This Tuesday, March 29, the Colombian national team will visit Venezuela to play the last date of the South American Qualifiers to Qatar 2022, matchday 18. This Thursday, in last match, which was against Bolivia, the national team opened up a small chance of going to the World Cup after winning 3-0.

The final day will be crucial for Colombia, as it will depend on the results of other matches to be able to go to the repechage. Keep in mind that there are two more teams that are in the same situation as the squad led by Reinaldo Rueda: Peru and Chile.

For the miracle to happen, it must be borne in mind that the Colombian team is in sixth place in the standings, with 20 points; one down from Peru, which is fifth, must beat Venezuela and hope that the Gareca team does not score the three points against Paraguay; and that Chile beats Uruguay, since with these results the draw cafetero would manage to seal his way to the repechage.

Now, the team led by Reinaldo Rueda is training for Tuesday's duel against José Pékerman's Vinotinto. With this match, it will be the eighth consecutive qualifier that Colombia has closed as a visitor and, in the previous seven, it has not lost any commitments.

Now, about how Colombia has fared against Venezuela, by World Cup qualifiers, both teams have met 17 times, eight of them in Venezuela. For his part, the national team won only one victory, which was on December 15, 1996 where the score was 2-0, this match was held in view of the World Cup in France in 1998. The scorers were Jorge Bermudez and Ivan René Valenciano.

On the other hand, of those eight matches, both teams have tied five times and the Venezuelan national team has won twice. Despite having only one win, Colombia has six games without falling against Vinotinto since the 2018 Qualifiers for Russia, two friendlies, the first-round match for Qatar and one for Copa America.

Now, it should be borne in mind that those led by José Pékerman have in their favor the balance of qualifiers at home, in addition, it should be noted that the Argentine coach knows the Colombian players after having led the national team for Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Now, on the last date of the qualifiers for Qatar, the national team will face Venezuela at the Cachamay stadium in Puerto Ordaz. The schedule for this match will be at 6:30pm, Colombian time, and will be broadcast by Gol Caracol. Finally, the remaining four commitments will also be played at this time at the disposal of Conmebol.

READ ON:



