“The dog that does not shut up”: Ana Katz's award-winning film is now available on demand

It's the sixth film by filmmaker and actress Ana Katz and it's unlike anything she's ever done. The director of The Game of the Chair, A Wandering Bride, Los Marzianos, My Friend of the Park and Dream Florianópolis, is encouraged to work more experimental. Filmed intermittently in black and white for three years, The Dog Who Does Not Be Silent passes by five cinematographers (Gustavo Biazzi, Guillermo Nieto, Marcelo Lavintman, Fernando Blanc and Joaquín Neira) and composes an existentialist story that seems to have found something to say about the pandemic, even though it was written before it happened.

Ana Katz, director of the film (Credit: Flow Press)

The film consists of a series of vignettes that function as a collection of stories about the same person. This is Sebastian, or Sebas, a quiet man in his 30s, played by the director's brother, Daniel Katz. Sebas is a graphic designer who cannot leave his dog Rita alone, because she howls inconsolably when he is not around. Or so say three neighbors (Carlos Portaluppi, Susana Varela, Renzo Cozza), who one day crowd with their umbrellas in Sebastian's rainy courtyard to raise their complaints disguised as expressions of concern for the dog.

Sebas decides to take her to work, but her boss (Valeria Lois) and her assistant (Fabiana Martínez) explain that she can't. So he begins to wander through different occupations, takes care of a dying man (José Luis Arias), comforts the man's distressed wife (Raquel Bank), participates in an agricultural cooperative and makes a podcast.

(Credit: Flow Press)

When at his mother's wedding (Lide Uranga), he meets the woman with whom he will have a child (Julieta Zylberberg), it seems that we are dealing with a romantic story, but the director puts just in time a turn that could be science fiction. The fall of a meteorite creates a health emergency that requires people to wear astronaut breathing helmets if they want to walk upright, since the air is not breathable more than a meter high.

Through these leaps in time, we see Sebas in some scenes with short hair, in others he has long hair; with and without a beard. In 73 minutes that the film lasts, Katz manages to make different screenshots of a life form a whole.

(Credit: Flow Press)

The dog that is not silent comes at a consecratory moment for the filmmaker, who received the Konex Prize last year for her career, together with Sebastián Borensztein, Lucrecia Martel, Damián Szifron and Pablo Trapero, as one of the outstanding directors of the last decade.

