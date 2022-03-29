Pedro Castillo after rejection of vacancy motion: “I call on everyone to close this page”

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo addresses congress as he faces an impeachment vote, in Lima, Peru March 28, 2022. Ernesto Arias/Peru's Congress of the Republic/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

This Monday, after almost 8 hours in the Congress of the Republic, it was decided that the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, would not be vacated. That is why the president, Pedro Castillo, welcomed the fact that “wisdom, responsibility and democracy” prevailed, after Congress rejected the vacancy motion against him.

“I welcome the fact that wisdom, responsibility and democracy have taken precedence. I recognize the parliamentarians who voted against the vacancy, and I respect the decision of those who did. I call on everyone to close this page and work together for the great challenges of the country,” wrote the President of the Republic of Peru, Pedro Castillo

And, as is recalled, by 55 votes in favor, 54 against and 19 abstentions, the national representation rejected the multi-party proposal that sought to remove Pedro Castillo Terrones from office.

Who were behind the vacancy?

The vacancy motion was promoted by Jorge Montoya (Popular Renewal) and had the signatures of 50 legislators from the Popular Renewal, Fuerza Popular, Somos Peru, Avanza Pais, Podemos Peru and Alianza para el Progreso benches.

This was the second attempt to remove Pedro Castillo from the Presidency of the Republic, amid constant friction between the Executive and Legislative since the president assumed the head of government on 28 July last year.

In December 2021, a first vacancy motion announced by Patricia Chirinos (Avanza Pais) was raised with the support of 29 parliamentarians from different political groups. However, he did not get the 52 votes necessary for his admission.

What did Pedro Castillo say when he appeared at the congress?

During his defense, the President of the Republic Pedro Castillo Terrones asserted that the vacancy motion against him has no factual support and that it was based on “biased journalistic reports” that do not present evidence to prove crimes.

“The motion has been made mainly on the basis of biased, contradictory and uncorroborated journalistic reports. There is no evidence to prove any irregularity. This motion is the best example of how the media trial has succeeded in getting a vacancy motion admitted,” he said.

“In this enclosure, I will repeat what our Quechua ancestors said before undertaking a big task: Huk umalla huk sunquilla and huk maquilla! One force, one heart and one direction! Congressmen, I ask you: vote for democracy, vote for Peru, vote against instability,” said the Peruvian president.

