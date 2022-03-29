Lilly Tellez assured that AMLO did not give her senate: “I was left to owe”

Lilly Tellez has become one of the strongest opponents of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), despite having been part of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) to obtain a seat in the Senate.

From her social networks, the legislator, now from the National Action Party (PAN), responded to the communicator Fernanda Tapia, who assured that Téllez was a “plurinominal” senator, a term that she displeased the politician from Sonora.

She assured that she campaigned and won the citizens' vote as an “External Candidate”, since she never officially affiliated with Morena. He also stated that López Obrador did not give him any political position, on the contrary, it was even his duty.

“Hello @TapiaFernanda I am not a plurinominal; I campaigned and won the vote as an external candidate, without affiliating with morena. President López Obrador invited me to fight the Senate, he gave me nothing, on the contrary, I was left to owe. Greetings,” Tellez wrote.

(Photo: Twitter)

Users questioned this message and assured that if I had not had the support of the federal president, I would not be as a senator. They also reiterated that they would not vote for her if she sought a popularly elected position.

“Ask for the vote again if it is true that you win, at least now they will not be mine or that of my family and that of several friends and their families”; “And they voted for you because they voted for MORENA not for you. You will see it now in the PAN”; “You won by the López Obrador effect, before no one knew you”, were some comments.

This was not the only message shared by Senator Panista. Hours earlier, he celebrated the release of Alejandra Cuevas, accused of participating in the murder of Alejandro Gertz Manero's brother, head of the Attorney General's Office (FGR), who was accused of irregularities in the case.

With a first tweet, he called for the removal of Gertz Manero for using federal institutions for his personal purposes, so his departure will be a kind of justice for Mexico.

“Late but finally justice came from the SCJN for #AlejandraCuevas and #LauraMorán. I now hope that justice will soon come for Mexico and Alejandro Gertz will be immediately removed from office. Institutions are meant to serve the public, not for personal purposes, or for revenge,” Tellez said.

Lilly Tellez recalled the complaint against Gertz Manero to seek an impeachment trial against him (Photo: Twitter)

Subsequently, he recalled the complaint he lodged with the Chamber of Deputies to initiate an impeachment trial against the Attorney General, which must be approved by the Subcommittee on Prior Examination, an instance that was installed last week and urged to give priority to his request.

“Almost two weeks ago, the Chamber of Deputies Subcommittee on Prior Examination was established, the body responsible for analyzing impeachment requests. I hope that they will soon rule my complaint against Prosecutor Gertz because he must be removed from office and disqualified,” the legislator reiterated.

Almost two years after leaving Morena, Marko Cortes, national leader of the PAN, welcomed Tellez and celebrated his affiliation to the albiazul party. “I recognize your work, your commitment to our ideals and I know that together we will continue to defend Mexico,” he said. He added that he has many coincidences with the senator from Sonora, so he considered that it will be a strong opposition to the Morenosta government.

For her part, the new panista thanked the national leader and assured that she was ready to carry out her duties. He also recalled one of its founders, Manuel Gómez Morín, and indicated that, like him, he wanted to “move souls” and fight for the dignity of men and women.

