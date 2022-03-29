“It makes me want to break their souls”, Juanes repudiated the attack that cost the lives of two minors in Ciudad Bolivar

The deaths of Daniel Steven Duque, 12, and Ivanna Salome Rangel Molina, 5, in the attack on the CAI in Arborizadora Alta, Ciudad Bolivar, that occurred last Saturday, did not leave Juanes, Juan Esteban Aristizábal, indifferent, who condemned the events attributed to the 33rd Front of the FARC Dissidence, under the orders of alias “John Mechas”.

With the honesty that characterizes him, the Colombian artist broke into Twitter at dawn on March 29, to openly express his repudiation against the terrorism that cost the lives of the two minors, who died within 48 hours, prompting the convening of an Extraordinary Security Council to be led by the President of the Republic, Iván Duque, and the mayor, Claudia López.

Juanes, who personally manages his account, has entered the recent political talks in Colombia, making clear his stance against the Historical Pact and its presidential candidate, Gustavo Petro; his latest triune aroused controversy because, without mentioning it, the artist asserted that “Fill with false hope to people is to light the fuse of a bang.”

Mourning in Bogotá over deaths in terrorist attack in Ciudad Bolivar

According to the initial report, 60 homes suffered minor material damage. Photo: @ClaudiaLopez Twitter.

The Mayor's Office reported that the capital declared three days of mourning and district mourning for the murder of minors. The measure will apply from March 29 in accordance with Decree 104, which also states that, “the Bogotá pavilion is built at half mast in all entities of the central, decentralized sector and localities”.

It is important to note that after FARC dissidents accepted responsibility for the events, the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá (Mebog) commented that the man designated to plant the bomb is recognized as' Anfo '.

With this alias on the radar, the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, together with the president and the mayor announced that a reward of 300 million pesos for those who provide information necessary to clarify what happened and thus establish the intellectual and material perpetrators of the attack.

On the other hand, the child's father, Wilmer Duque, spoke of the tragic events that affected little Daniel: “My son was running an errand to his mother at the head of the CAI. He left around seven o'clock in the evening and his mother sent him and met death.”

Wilmer Duque deeply regretted the departure of his son and asked that justice not leave this regrettable case unpunished: “He was a good boy. The truth is he was an excellent boy and can tell both the community and the school where he studied. Unfortunately, because of this criminal gang out there, my son has lost his life. God forbid that justice grabs the criminals who took my son's life and destroyed my home.”

