Federico Gutiérrez and his vice-presidential formula Rodrigo Lara Sánchez registered their candidacy

This morning, March 28, the presidential candidate of Team for Colombia, Federico Gutiérrez and his vice-presidential formula Rodrigo Lara Sánchez, made their candidacy registration. The candidates went to the National Civil Status Registry where they finished the process that will allow them to compete in the first round of May 29.

This was announced by Gutiérrez through his official Twitter account: “In the company of my friend, doctor Rodrigo Lara, we officially registered our candidacy for the Presidency and Vice Presidency. We are going to unite so that the country changes and moves forward. #FicoPresidente”, triune the candidate of the Team for Colombia.

In another triune, the former mayor of Medellín gave a message to his followers asking for union in order to win and assuring that the country cannot leap into the void, but must go safely: “Today Colombia is at stake its future: either we unite so that the country changes and moves forward, or we risk that the country will leap into the void without parachutes. This election defines our course as a nation. #FicoPresidente”.

On the other hand, he retweeted the candidate's messages and said: “We will work for a Colombia in which peace is built among all. #Lamentamos the death of two minors in these circumstances of violence. Our embrace of solidarity to the victims of these events”.

Let's remember that the duo of the Team for Colombia was announced until this Saturday, March 26, and left many political sectors of the country surprised. In an event from the San Javier station of the Medellín Metro, the city of which he was mayor between 2016 and 2019, presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez put an end to the mystery this Saturday about the name of his vice-presidential formula.

This is Rodrigo Lara Sánchez, the eldest son of Rodrigo Lara Bonilla, who was President Belisario Betancur's Minister of Justice at the time of his assassination. Lara Sánchez is a surgeon with a specialization in General Surgery and was mayor of Neiva in the same period when Fico was mayor of the capital of Antioquia.

“In Neiva people want him because he is a great human being and because he was a great mayor. The country is going to meet Rodrigo and fall in love with him because of his essence,” said Federico Gutiérrez.

Lara Sánchez's foray into political life is rather recent, because she devoted much of her life to medical services in hospitals in Bogotá and Neiva. In 2010 he tried to reach the Senate through the Citizen Commitment list, the same movement of Sergio Fajardo. It had the ninth highest vote, but the significant group of citizens did not exceed the threshold to win seats.

The appointment as vice-presidential formula of Rodrigo Lara Sánchez could be a nod to the center voters, given the closeness he has shown during this decade to Sergio Fajardo and Antanas Mockus, whose presidential campaign he joined in 2010.





