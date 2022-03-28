CDMX: This will be the new discount scheme for paying fines and traffic violations

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 27JULIO2018.- Cámaras de fotomultas que infraccionan a los automovilistas que rebasan los límites de velocidad permitido en el Circuito Interior. La jefa de gobierno electa de la Ciudad de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, presentará su programa de movilidad a finales de agosto en el cual pretende modificar el reglamento de tránsito para que ya no existan este tipo de infracciones. FOTO: DIEGO SIMÓN SÁNCHEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The Government of Mexico City (CDMX) recently announced what will be the new changes to the capital's Traffic Police, whose main objective is to eradicate corruption and ensure safe mobility in the main and secondary roads that make up the city's perimeter, as indicated by the head of the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC), Omar García Harfuch.

One of the main benefits of the renewal of the Traffic Police will be the verification that the residents of the capital will be able to carry out in order to know whether or not a policeman is authorized to apply fines and infractions, in addition, a new form of payment will be enabled, the consultation of fines can be carried out in a manner electronic through the “My Police” app and there will be discounts on penalties if you pay them using the prompt payment method.

On this last point, the capital authorities indicated that the new discount program to pay fines will start operating from April 4, 2022. Thus, it was announced that with this scheme all traffic violations carried out by authorized officials will have discounts of up to 90% by prompt payment 10 days after they have been generated.

With the “My Police” app, motorists will be able to check on their mobile phones what their fines or violations are, as well as receive the relevant notifications (PHOTO: ISAAC ESQUIVEL/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Although this program will apply to all drivers or motorists who have been detained by a traffic officer, there will be exceptions in the following cases:

1. Camera and radar infringements

2. Photocivic cameras

3. Confined lane cameras

4. Bus cameras in confined lanes

5. Violations of parking meter areas

6. Environmental sanctions

The head of the Ministry of Administration and Finance (SAF), Luz Elena González Escobar, indicated that discounts by prompt payment will depend on the number of days elapsed between the infringement and the payment of motorists and will depend on the following parameters:

- Between zero and 10 days of the violation: 90% discount with prompt payment.

- Between 11 and 30 days of the offence: 50% discount with prompt payment.

- After 30 days of the infringement: no discount.

It should be noted that all fines can be consulted through the following link: https://estrados.cdmx.gob.mx/ where you can easily receive fines and infringements and also receive relevant notifications about violations of the Regulations Mexico City transit by email and text message.

With the modifications to the CDMX Traffic Police program, it will be possible to verify whether the officers who make fines or violations are authorized to do so (PHOTO: MARÍA JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Another change announced by Omar García Harfuch is the implementation of the new way of issuing paperless fines. These new rules will take effect from April and fines will be applied only via mobile or electronic devices. In this way, citizens will receive the link to the fine on their cell phone and the payment will be made directly to the CDMX government.

In addition, it was reported that the following causes for the transfer of a vehicle to the corralón were eliminated from the capital traffic regulations:

- Cars with foreign license plates that have been arrested for carrying out some violations.

- Driving in the opposite direction through the streets of Mexico City.

- When the vehicle is running on the streets of the city, but the traffic card is expired.

- Carry out repairs to vehicles on public roads.

- When the driver's license is not valid.

