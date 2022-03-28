“Bridgerton”: where can you see other fictions of Jonathan Bailey, the actor who plays Anthony in the series?

Jonathan Bailey como Anthony Bridgerton en fotograma de la primera temporada de Bridgerton. EFE/Nick Briggs/Netflix

In the first season, the character of Regé-Jean Page managed to conquer the hearts of the fans of the series. His departure from fiction generated a lot of unrest among lovers of this story that now changes its central plot to the character of Anthony Bridgerton, played by British actor Jonathan Bailey. But who is the actor and where can we see his works prior to the series based on the Julia Quinn saga.

Jonathan Bailey was born in 1988 but rose to fame when he was chosen to play Leonardo Da Vinci on the CBBC series (a channel belonging to the BBC conglomerate) simply called Leonardo. There, Bailey was chosen to represent the Florentine artist's youth years in the 15th century. The series ran for two seasons and acquired a modern style marked by language and music (a song by the band Radiohead was used). It was broadcast between 2011 and 2012.

Jonathan Bailey was part of the comedy “Crashing”, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which can be seen on Netflix. (@jbayleaf)

According to several media outlets when they asked him how the idea of being an actor came about, Bailey stated that it was at a young age, at age 5, that he saw the play Oliver. The choice to be an actor had already been made and his career would begin to shine in the following decades.

In 2013 she was part of Broadchurch, the English series starring Olivia Colman and David Tennant. There, Bailey played Olly Stevens, a young journalist who was doing a sort of internship at the Broadchurch Echo newspaper, where he aspired to acquire knowledge to make the leap to the most relevant national media.

She was also part of the BBC comedy called Me and Mrs. Jones, in which he shared the line-up with Sarah Alexander and Neil Morrissey, who played Gemma and Jason Jones, respectively. Here Jonathan gave life to Alfie, son of the Jones. The series, which aired in 2012, ran for a single season and featured six half-hour episodes that were broadcast on English television.

Bailey was also one of the many English actors who participated in the now historic fiction Doctor Who, in which he played Psi in season number eight.

A while ago, Jonathan Bailey spoke freely about his homosexuality, which he hid for several years. (@jbayleaf)

But perhaps one of the series that most marked Bailey's career was, without a doubt, Crashing. This fiction - available on Netflix - contains a six-episode season and starred Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the actress who later became established in Fleabag. The story is set in London and Bailey (who wears a blond gentleman) is part of a group of thirty-somethings who live in a property guardians (a place that was previously a municipal building and is now rented). The production shows what life is like for millennials, who no matter how hard they work, do not buy their own property. Here Bailey plays Sam, while Waller-Bridge is Lullu and is also the writer of this comedy.

And as more productions and characters arrive, his fans can continue to enjoy it in the second season of Bridgerton, getting to know his love triangle with Edwina and Kate.

