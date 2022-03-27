Danilo Carrera clarified why they wanted to expel him from Egypt

A few days ago Danilo Carrera shared that he was in Egypt, enjoying the tourist attractions, as well as having fun with its people. However, it was rumored that the actor had been expelled from the country because his gallanura would have attracted the attention of many women. The protagonist of Contigo did confirm that they did want to get him out, but there was no logical basis for doing so.

After rumors that Danilo Carrera had been forced to leave Egypt a few days ago, the actor decided to go out and deny this version of events and clarified that he had a good experience in that country, although he did go through difficult situations.

“No, they wanted to take me out, but they can't take me out of any country,” the Ecuadorian said when he was questioned about his alleged deportation.

According to the actor, he actually caught the attention of several women in Egypt and this did cause the jealousy of the men who saw him, however, it was not enough reason to deport him from the country, he explained on the Ecuadorian program En Contacto.

The symbol of the marriage proposal would have triggered the annoyance of men (Photo: Instagram/ @danilocarrerah)

It would all have started when Danilo met a young woman. While they were getting to know each other, the first mistake of the histrion would have been to try to kiss the Egyptian woman, because she walked away and replied that she could not do it since she was a Muslim. Later, he decided to give her his coat when he noticed that he was cold, she accepted it and, later, wanted to return it, but this triggered a marriage proposal.

The Ecuadorian related that he told the young woman that the coat was a gift for her, so he should keep it. She left, but came back after half an hour with a ring for him.

“She gave me this ring and told me that she would remember me forever, because never had a man ever done anything like that for her. The ancient Egyptians, the woman proposed to a man by giving him a lotus flower or a ring,” he recalled.

The actor is currently in Ecuador (Photo: Instagram/ @danilocarrerah)

The profound significance that this detail would have had of the young Egyptian woman and the fact that they left on more occasions, triggered annoyance among the Muslims, who did not see it with good eyes and wanted to take him out of the country.

“Then we went out a couple of times, which is not allowed either and that's where the problems started, because of the physical beauty, not only mine, but of my brothers, they didn't want me in the country,” Danilo revealed.

Although they were almost taken out of Egypt for their gallanura, it would have been this very reason that allowed them to continue their journey. As the actor continued his story, he would have had the support of the Muslim women, who did not agree with him being removed from the country, so he was able to stay a few more days.

“I'm not going to say who, some men there, people with a lot of power (they wanted us out). The Muslims went on strike, they said: 'They stay' and we stayed three more days enjoying the beaches of Egypt,” he said, denying that he had been deported.

Currently, Danilo is already in his native country to record the film Love in Time of Likes.

