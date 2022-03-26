'Masterchef Celebrity': Estiwar G and Manuela González surprised with a pork rinds sushi

'Masterchef Celebrity' continues to surprise the cooks who in the previous challenge faced a challenge in pairs that aimed to save some participants from being wearers of the dreaded black apron in which unfortunately Ramiro and Pamela; María T and Natalia; Manuela and Aco, and the Chicho-Carlos duo were not spared to wear it on their chest, this Friday if they had the chance to win the longed for immunity pin.

Again, Aida Morales, whom her teammates called 'The Queen of Chuncullo', was the protagonist in selecting the couples who competed this Friday to win the immunity pin to secure their place in the competition for another week and show that with their preparations they deserve to continue advancing in the game.

“All the subjects are brushing to see for the queen to help, that is with kneeling and singing, and everything,” said Carlos Báez.

One of the characteristics of this challenge was that the couples had to be made up of one participant wearing a black apron and another with a white apron, to balance the forces.

“I am calm because with anyone who is in the kitchen, we are all very close,” said actress Natalia Ramírez, who wears a black apron.

This is how the couples, selected by the actress, were formed: Ramiro with Aida Bossa; Aco Pérez with Isabella; Natalia with Tostao; Manuela with Estiwar G; María T with Carolina Gómez; Pamela with Cristina; Carlos Báez with Corozo and Tatán Mejía with Chicho Arias. Everyone had the exact time to present their preparations in 60 minutes with one condition: to couple two ingredients assigned by 'The Queen of Chunchullo' of one of the sponsoring brands.

Having delivered the ingredients by Aida Morales, the celebrities began to execute their preparations. On this occasion, only Nicolás de Zubiría and Jorge Rausch attended, who gave a round at each of the kitchen stations to review what they were doing.

There they found several interesting things, one of them detected by Jorge Rausch when he passed through the station of Pamela and Cristina, who chose to make a preparation with a beef tenderloin base, so the jury told them that they should start the execution of their dish again because the selected meat did not need to be cooked so much.

Pamela and Cristina presented Masterchef Celebrity's most expensive salsa based on tenderloin. Taken from Canal RCN live.

In trying to save his preparation, Rausch joked that the participants would deliver the most expensive salsa in the entire history of the program. For his part, Nicolás de Zubiría added: “they are using loin to make a sauce, I see them very pizpiretas”.

One of the humorous moments was played by Tatán Mejía and Chicho Arias, who were cut off one of the sauces they were preparing while they delivered the explanation of their dish during the seasonal visit made by chef Nicolás de Zubiría and Jorge Rausch, who asked him to make a presentation similar to a previous episode.

Chicho Arias, for defending his preparation with Tatán Mejia before the judges, let him cut a salsa. Taken from Canal RCN live.

“I went to defend 'tatanism' and left a milk cream beating,” said Chicho, while defending his dish, Tatán Mejía intervenes there, who laughingly mentions: “that tatanism, I don't know what, if it works... juep$% & my cream was cut... everything was damaged, we had 10 plans and all 10 went wrong.”

It was time for the presentations, and the dish that most attracted the chefs' attention was the one prepared by Manuela González and Estiwar G, which they named 'Suchicharrón', which consisted of chicharrón sushi, with mayonnaise and chicharrón powder inside the maki. The couple managed to take the long-awaited immunity pin.

“It is spectacular, a good roll, the rice in a sushi roll the most important thing, the granite is respected that when you are biting you feel every granite, well seasoned, a lot of power,” said Nicolás de Zubiría.





