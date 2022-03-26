Group of soldiers who sold arms and presidential security information to FARC dissidents fell

On Monday morning, the Attorney General's Office announced that it prosecuted six alleged members of a criminal network in the service of the Oliver Sinisterra structure, of the FARC dissidents.

Among those arrested are five professional soldiers attached to a battalion of the special forces in the municipality of Tumaco, Nariño. The uniformed were involved in “the theft of ammunition, grenades, weapons, uniforms and other items, which were sold to the leaders of the criminal structure.”

Those involved are: Edwar Raúl Cabezas Angulo, alias 'Black Beard', alleged member of the Oliver Sinisterra, who would be in charge of receiving the uniformed men's weapons and quartermaster material professional soldiers Luis Carlos Herrera Díaz, Macgyver Otálora Trujillo, Yeison Alexander Caicedo Racines, Jhon Fredy Landazuri Quinonez and Jaider Huberto Taborda Betín.

The test material indicates that they have also provided information on operations, movements of troops and military aircraft. Likewise, it was evident that they had provided data on the distribution of groups that provided security during the visits of the president, Iván Duque, and other officials to Tumaco.

According to the Prosecutor's report, some of the grenades and ammunition delivered to the Oliver Sinisterra front were used to commit criminal acts in rural Tumaco. The murder of eight people, on August 3, 2021; and the attack on a Jungla company of the National Police, which occurred in the Brisas de Mataje village, on August 18, 2021, would be some cases of this action. In the last attack, 14 soldiers were injured.

Inquiries indicate that members of the security forces had committed crimes between 2020 and February 2022, apparently receiving money transfers in exchange for inputs. Likewise, by order of some leaders, such as' José 'and alias' Murga ', the defendants would have to assassinate the members of 'Los Contadores' and other illegal armed groups, who were in the conduct of the operations in which they participated.

A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate Against Criminal Organizations charged the five soldiers and one individual, who must answer by concert to commit an aggravated crime, bribery, disclosure of secrecy, aggravated theft; and manufacturing, trafficking, carrying weapons, ammunition for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces.

The persons under investigation did not accept the charges and, by order of a guarantee control judge in Pasto (Nariño), they must comply with a measure of custodial assurance in a prison center.

It should be recalled that alias' José ', allegedly in charge of requesting and paying for official weapons, was recently captured in the province of Esmeraldas (Ecuador). Through the INTERPOL office in Colombia, a request was made to issue a blue notification against him to seek his return to the country.

The Colombian authorities dealt another blow to the Gulf Clan, after the extradition of Carlos Antonio Moreno Tuberquía, alias' Nicolás', who was second in command of that criminal structure, was confirmed.

The man was the successor of Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias' Otoniel ', who, let us recall, was arrested last October by the public forces. Along these lines, on the morning of this Friday, March 25, at the Air Military Transport Command (CATAM), the transfer of 'Nicolás' began, requested by the courts of New York and Miami, in the United States.

This procedure began on the same day that the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice rejected the tutelage that the defense of Moreno Tuberquía filed to prevent his extradition to United States territory. It should be noted that this process was promoted by the same president of Colombia, Iván Duque.

