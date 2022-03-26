AMLO plans to use the “ghost bridge” in Cuernavaca: “It will not be a monument to corruption”

During his visit to the state of Morelos, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) told about his plans to rehabilitate “the infamous Apatlaco bridge” and the possible construction of 2,000 Infonavit homes in the area, as “it will not be a monument to corruption”.

In a three-minute video with 37 seconds, AMLO explained his intentions to use the “ghost bridge”, as the president called it, located on the border of Temixco and Cuernavaca because according to him, it leads nowhere.

The work began in 2011 in Felipe Calderón's six-year term, with the encouragement of the then governor, Graco Ramírez, as part of a plan to interconnect important parts of cities with the main corridors. However, according to Morelos media, the road leads to an uninhabited hill.

After problems to continue with the work and the increase in prices, it was added that in 2014, according to the newspaper El Diario de Morelos, the Superior Audit of the Federation assured that neither the right of way nor studies of the environmental manifestation were available.

Video by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (photo: Twitter/ @lopezobrador_)

In 2017, during the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, the work was sought to continue, but they did not continue. In 2020 and 2021, plans to reach its conclusion were also mentioned, but they were never implemented.

Similarly, a petition was prepared in 2019 through Change.org for the activation of the Bridge, since despite being able to be used “it was not enabled for the benefit of anyone since it does not lead anywhere”.

“It is a bridge that was built to connect the part of the Cuernavaca highway to Acapulco, to the highway del Sol, with this area of Cuernavaca,” the president said in the video.

According to what AMLO said, the section was built on the basis of an agreement with the real estate agency Casas GEO, which “broke the real estate agency and the bridge was left”.

AMLO gave his morning from the state of Morelos (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

He clarified that it does not lead anywhere, “it does not communicate to people because there are no housing,” said the chief executive, who was on the bridge. He assured that the work cost around 600 million pesos “according to official data,” he said.

He went on to say that it was public money, “then we are going to give use and meaning to this work because it would be an inefficiency on our part to leave this at that. Like a monument to corruption.”

For this, he assured that sports and housing should be added in the area. “It was designed for 40 thousand homes”, but it was not viable due to the lack of water in the city. “We must take care of water and other resources that are essential.”

The construction of the bridge began in the six-year term of Calderón and continued in that of Peña Nieto, but it did not come into use (EFE/Esteban Biba/Archive)

He talked about locating at least 2,000 homes once matters were settled with the bank, because the land was left at his disposal; “That's the plan,” concluded López Obrador.

Due to the publication of the video, the president was criticized by several users of the social network who commented that he should focus on finishing the works of his government first.

“First finish what you delivered with lies and have published the contracts and expenses of your unusable work,” commented one user on Twitter, referring to Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

Another wrote “President @lopezobrador_, I suggest starting with the biggest embezzlement and unfinished project at its inauguration, the AIFA”. There were also those who applauded the initiative, exalting that “Always fixing the crap of unfinished works left by the miserable opposition.”

KEEP READING: