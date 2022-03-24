Why Donovan Carrillo's scholarship depends on his participation in the 2022 World Skating World Cup

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Short Program - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 8, 2022. Donovan Carrillo of Mexico reacts after his performance. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Donovan Carrillo Suazo burst onto the scene of the Winter Olympics during the Beijing 2022 contest. In the contest he managed to overcome the participation of any Mexican in that competition when he qualified for the final in his first participation. Despite his achievement and the personal marks he broke, the Mexican authorities did not make any addition or modification to the amount of scholarship he receives month after month, but will wait until the end of the World Figure Skating Championships to define it.

The figure that the talented skater receives on a monthly basis is MXN 30 thousand, as are all the athletes who managed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Although the participants of the disciplines in the summer program received the adjustment in their stimuli according to the objectives achieved in the Japanese capital, this was not the case for Carrillo, who will have to wait until after Montpellier 2022, according to Ana Guevara, head of the National Commission on Physical Culture and Sport ( CONADE).

According to the statements of the former Olympic medalist, at a press conference at the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022, Carrillo was informed about the new conditions and operating rules for the awarding of the sports scholarship. In this sense, new parameters will be considered such as the ranking and the phase up to which it transcends in the official international competitions that contemplate its annual program.

During his participation in Beijing 2022 Carrillo finished in the 22nd position (Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters)

And it is that in January 2022 the parameters for the granting of financial support to high-performance athletes in the country changed. In this sense, the new conditions consider the delivery of the highest figures to those athletes who have finished in the best places in the table of their discipline, whether in the Olympic Games or World Championships.

In this regard, Ana Guevara pointed out that “we want scholarships to generate more competition, to be more aspirational, but that those who enter the competition are not the best in Mexico, but to be able to compete against the best in the world. Comfort will never generate results or aspiration for you”, in an interview with Antonio de Valdés.

In that sense, they can receive from MXN 9,000 per month, if they finish on step 16 of the Olympic Games, to MXN 55,000 if they led the standings. In the case of the World Championships, the figure ranges from MXN 7,000 to MXN 49,000, considering the same range.

Ana Guevara stated that the amount of Donovan Carrillo's scholarship will be defined at the end of the 2022 World Ice Skating World Cup (Photo: Twitter/ @CONADE)

On the other hand, if it finishes outside the top 16 places, the amount could be suddenly reduced to approximately MXN 6,000 per month. That would have been the case for Carrillo if at the end of Beijing 2022, despite having obtained his personal best in short, free programs and being the first Mexican athlete in a Winter Olympics final, his role had been evaluated.

However, there is a clause that could benefit you. If, during the World Championships in Montpellier, Carrillo fails to finish among the top places, he could remain on the list of beneficiaries if “he still has broad expectations of development and has the potential to obtain outstanding international results, due to his sporting career and having obtained records historical events in the elementary competitions of the Olympic cycle”.

The Mexican athlete is ranked 81st in the world rankings held by the International Ice Skating Union (ISU). In case of improving its position with regard to the Olympics, it could also climb some steps in the global ranking. His participation in Montpellier 2022 will start in the early morning of March 24 where he will face 49 opponents, some of whom participated in Beijing.

