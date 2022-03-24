Chimy Ávila: “If Spain calls me, I say yes”

Pamplona, 24 Mar The Argentine player from Osasuna Chimy Ávila has shown in a sports program in his country his willingness to play with the Spanish national team in case the national team offered him this opportunity. “I have Argentine blood, but many times my head thinks what I am doing wrong or what happens that I don't have the opportunity,” he said in an interview with the Argentine channel TNT Sports. The red striker did not hide and admitted the following regarding the team led by Luis Enrique: “I have the documents to represent Spain and, if they summon me both (national teams) together, it would be difficult to choose. But if they call me from Spain I would say yes, I don't doubt it.” This is not the first time he has shown his affection for the country where he plays. In an interview with Efe in mid-February, he stressed his willingness to what he corroborated yesterday. The World Cup will be held next winter and the Osasuna striker is going through a good time of form. “We know what Messi represents and today playing against Barcelona without him changes a lot. La Liga misses him a lot,” Chimy said when asked about the departure of the Argentine star and current PSG player. In addition to sports issues, during the time he was live, the 'Comandante' did not shake his pulse when it came to chatting about more personal issues with which he has more than once given headlines to the media. The rosarino told a harsh anecdote: “I've been playing in my neighborhood and I saw people being shot in front of me for a penalty or for not wanting to pay things when they lost.” Referring to his former friends, Avila noted the following testimony: “I have two or three of the twenty friends we were, those who are not deprived of their liberty. Others, when I go to Argentina, I go to see them in a cemetery because it is the reality of the poor neighborhoods and of the people who grow up in those environments.” He had time to recall a curious story with his brother and current Boca Juniors footballer Gastón Ávila: “We grew up playing in the neighborhood. Once we played a final his team against mine and when we faced each other I was going to lock him up and he went with everything and threw me into a ditch. The next play I hit him with a pineapple and passed him out. I got scared, I started crying and then it was a peace of mind when he woke up and I hugged him.” “But after that day, which was December 24, Christmas night, I told my family that I would never play against my brother again,” added the Huesca ex and said: “I think I am a very good person, but when I enter the field I don't know myself.” “I always tell the kids that on the pitch I fight with anyone, but I'm going to defend him. I also tell them to defend that ball that is the one that can give food to my daughters”, he said about how each game is taken.