Stephanie Cayo: Why did your marriage to Chad Campbell end?

Stephanie Cayo is currently in the eye of the storm for her role in the first Peruvian film produced by Netflix. The film entitled 'Until we meet again' has received harsh criticism from a section of the population, as they point out that the actress does not represent the Andean community of Peru.

She used her Instagram account to defend herself and point out that she has been used to bullying since she was in school. “ All my life I've laughed because it's always seemed to me that if they talk about you they're behind you and have to look ahead ,” he says.

However, this was not the only thing that the actress has been told on social networks, they also reminded her of her marriage to the American businessman Chad Campbell, with whom she was romantically involved for eight years.

As you remember, the couple married in Cartagena de Indias (Colombia) after consolidating their romantic relationship. It should be noted that so far the official reasons for their breakup are unknown, but it coincides with the beginning of the romance between the Peruvian and the Spaniard Maxi Iglesias.

HOW DID YOU START YOUR MARRIAGE TO CHAD CAMPBELL?

Stephanie Cayo and Chad Campbell met in New York City. They agreed as the actress celebrated the end of an acting course and Campbell was in charge of hotel management.

Because they shared many things in common and there was good chemistry since they met, the two decided to start a romantic relationship at the end of 2013. Although at first their romance was long-distance, in 2015 they decided to get engaged in the United States.

“ He told me that all he wanted for his birthday, Christmas, and every day... was me. To say yes. (...) It was a very happy day ,” she wrote on Instagram.

In 2018, the couple made the decision to marry in the city of Cartagena de Indias, Colombia with the presence of their friends and family. The marriage was celebrated in the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria.

Marriage of Stephanie Cayo and Chad Campbell. (Photo: Dissemination)

WHEN DID THEY END?

From that moment on, it was thought that the relationship was going to consolidate itself as one of the most stable in the acting world in Peru; however, at the beginning of 2021 they put an end to their love story.

“I married an extraordinary man, a good person at heart. I am happy to have learned everything we have learned together in the last 8 years (...) We made a promise to support each other's dreams no matter what. Now each one must follow what makes us feel truly one and alive. Earlier this year we decided to separate and only now have we decided to talk about it. Nobody hurt anyone and we have always valued and respected each other,” he wrote.

In March 2021, Stephanie Cayo met Maxi Iglesias during the recording of the film 'Until we meet again'. They gradually got to know each other and only at the end of that same year did they recognize that they were in a romantic relationship.

KEEP READING: