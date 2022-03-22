With a view to 2023, radicalism meets to show its greatest muscle: the mayors

The Radical Civic Union seeks to position itself within Juntos for Change as an option and to challenge PRO's centrality in both decisions and leadership, with an eye to 2023.

It is on this path that tomorrow he will gather his main muscle in territorial militancy: the mayors. It will be at the National Forum of Radical Intendants organized by the National Committee chaired by the Governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales.

The meeting was called for this Tuesday from 13 to 20 at the Parque Norte site of the City of Buenos Aires and will be attended by the other two radical governors, Rodolfo Suarez (Mendoza) and Gustavo Valdés (Corrientes).

The objective of this summit is “to discuss and agree on municipal agendas in the conviction that Argentina needs a program for the future that integrates each of the levels of government,” said the organizers.

Gerardo Morales with Gustavo Valdes and Alfredo Cornejo

Throughout the afternoon there will be different panels with different themes: “Argentine local governments facing the challenge of climate change”; “Challenges of local management in the post-pandemic”; “Concretizing the current agenda in local challenges” and “Analysis of the political situation”. As a summary of the summit, a document will be read and then the words of the governors will come.

In this meeting, the UCR seeks to unify its policies towards a possible nomination of the party for next year's presidential elections, where Morales, Facundo Manes and Alfredo Cornejo are already listed in the previous one as possible candidates.

The meeting will have different panels, but the most important thing is that radicalism will seek to show the capillarity provided by the more than 200 mayors - in the province of Buenos Aires alone it has thirty-one - that it has spread throughout the country.

The intention of radicalism in the face of the internal discussion of Together for Change and, later, the elections, is to position itself strong in the province of Buenos Aires, considering that it achieved a competitive candidate in the last elections such as Facundo Manes.

In addition, it seeks to “activate” against the advance of the PRO in Buenos Aires territory where at least one sector has already defined that its candidate will be Diego Santilli, who has already started walking the main district for anyone who has intentions and aspires to reach Casa Rosada in December 2023.

Santilli and Larreta, UCR's main competitors for the 2023 elections in the province of Buenos Aires and the Nation

In addition, the meeting is the previous one to what will be the main summit of the UCR, which is the Convention, and that is why these days the process of renewing its conventional authorities began. This body is responsible within the party for establishing electoral alliances for the presidential elections of 2023.

Withholdings

Many of the radical mayors come from productive locations such as Córdoba and Santa Fe, so it is expected that the discussion of withholdings and the modification of the two percentage points of the tax for soy derivatives will be very present in each of the speakers.

This will also help legislators begin to weigh the mood of the productive areas that will be transmitted by the more than 200 community chiefs who will meet tomorrow at the Parque Norte facilities, in the Costanera Norte area.

The mayors arrive with the expectation of starting to see the strategy that the National Committee will begin to deploy towards 2023 and the role that they will play in the first link of the radical machinery.

KEEP READING