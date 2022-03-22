Maribel Guardia surprised her fans by appearing completely bald on social media

Maribel Guardia said goodbye to her long and voluminous black hair; the singer appeared on her social networks looking completely bald and with a message to all her followers and fans.

“I was sick of my long hair and especially my fringe. Oh God, welcome spring and I hope you like my change of look,” Maribel Guardia shared in a video on her official Instagram account.

In the same way, the singer said that she had taken that step for a project she is working on for television, which she assured that “it is a great challenge”.

Maribel Guardia caused concern among her fans after appearing with a drastic makeover (Photo: EFE/Maribel Guardia)

After the video was published on her social networks, users began to speculate about the state of health of the 62-year-old singer and many others showed their affection for her through comments that praised his new physical appearance.

“The one who is beautiful is beautiful and the one who supports”, “You are beautiful just like that, good luck in your new project”, “It could be your grandson but you look cool even bald”, are some of the comments that are read in his video.

For their part, many other fans claimed that everything was a joke of the singer since in the video you can see the edges of her head blurred, which made them think that it was probably just a filter of some application.

“Beautiful!!!! It looks so real!!! I don't know if it's true, but the reality is that you are beautiful whatever it is,” the singer Lorena Herrera commented in her video.

Maribel Guardia welcomed spring with a stunning photo on social media (Photo: Instagram/@maribelguardia)

Although the video published by the former Adventurer caused unrest and uncertainty among her followers, everything suggests that it was an innocent joke on the part by Maribel Guardia because hours later the singer published a photograph to welcome spring, where it can be seen that her iconic black hair is still part of it.

“Welcome the blessed spring. May she come full of joy and happiness # look”, shared the 62-year-old singer.

Maribel Guardia suffers from a rare disease (Photo: Instagram/@maribelguardia)

Although everything suggests that Maribel Guardia's baldness was a joke on social networks, the concern of her fans about her state of health was true since, a couple of weeks ago, at the end of her presentation in the play El tenorio comico, the actress confessed that suffers from a condition that prevents him from drinking water.

“My dysautonomia, I was born with it. Whenever I exercised and drank water, I first felt half happy, as if I was half drugged and then, balls, periquin, on the ground, I lost consciousness, that's why I don't drink water,” said the 62-year-old singer.

The actress and vedette shared that water intake causes a total loss of sodium in her body, so she avoids consuming it and in her day to day she consumes only soft drinks for athletes.

Although dysautonomia has become more notorious lately for supposedly being a sequel to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health of the Government of Mexico published a bulletin in 2021 to inform what it consists of, with the aim that people can identify the condition and treat it correctly with the help of a specialist.

According to the health authorities, the disease is due to “a failure of the autonomic central nervous system, responsible for regulating vital functions such as breathing and the functioning of the gastrointestinal system”.

Among the main symptoms of dysautonomia are tachycardia, dizziness, weakness or tiredness, cognitive impairment and blurred vision. In case of being diagnosed with the condition it is recommended “not to stay long on your feet, constantly move and contract the muscles of the limbs to stimulate blood circulation and avoid fading”.

