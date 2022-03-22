COVID-19: The 10 countries that completely lifted restrictions for international travelers

Pasajeros en el Aeropuerto Internacional O'Hare en Chicago, Illinois, EE.UU., en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

As Infobae had already reported, the United Kingdom has since last Friday removed all international travel restrictions related to Covid-19.

“The UK is leading the world in lifting all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions, and today's announcement is a testament to the hard work everyone in this country has done to implement the vaccine and protect each other,” said Grant Shapps, British Transport Secretary, at the time.

Thus, since last Friday, the United Kingdom became the first major economy in the world to stop requiring travellers to use the “passenger location form” - an affidavit that under different names is still required in most countries -, and coronavirus testing of passengers does not vaccinated, that is to say that a PCR test must not be carried out before the trip or once in the country.

The reason why the UK was able to afford this is, according to Sajid Javid, the country's Secretary of Health and Social Care, thanks to the “incredible success” of the vaccination plan. According to official data, about 86% of the British population has already been vaccinated with two doses, while 67% have already been reached by a third booster.

People walk in the center of Dublin, Ireland. (Pexels)

However, it is not the only country in the world that decided to lift restrictions on international travel in 2022. There are more nations that have adopted similar measures and are ready to receive tourists and international travelers. This is the case in Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland , a sovereign country and member of the European Union, has been allowing international travellers to enter the country since 6 March without the need to present their vaccination schedule, Covid-19 tests, fill in quarantines or fill out localization forms for passengers.

Mexico is the first and only Latin American country to opt for such measures. (PHOTO: MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexico is the only case of a Latin American country that has adopted these measures. And not only this, but it was the first in the world to do so, since the beginning of January that the country stopped demanding that travelers present tests for vaccination, detection of coronavirus or quarantines once they enter.

Other European countries such as Norway and Iceland also eliminated the entry requirements for travelers. Both Scandinavian nations stopped requiring vaccination or Covid-19 screening tests from people arriving in their territories

Then, Eastern European countries such as Hungary and Romania also took the same path and since the middle of March they have allowed world travelers to enter their countries without requiring proof of any kind.

IATA map showing the conditions of each country in the world. (Source: web capture)

Similarly, more exotic destinations such as Mongolia, Yemen and Gabon have also decided to stop requiring tests from world travelers and with them the list of countries that have removed all requirements for international travel is closed.

To find out the situation of each country in the world, you can visit the International Air Transport Association (IATA) website https://www.iatatravelcentre.com/world.php where you can click on each country and get information on entry requirements. In gray are the countries already mentioned that removed the restrictions, in blue the countries such as Argentina that allow passengers with requirements to enter, and in dark blue the nations that directly do not allow travelers of any kind to enter, such as Afghanistan, Myanmar and North Korea.

In this context, one can be optimistic and think that more countries in the world will take this path and gradually remove travel restrictions. Both the commercial airline sector and the tourism industry celebrate this type of measure and are waiting for more nations to choose to lift restrictions and thus reactivate international tourism.

KEEP READING: