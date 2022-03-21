This is how Colombia did in the Paracycling World Cup in Brazil

The Paracycling World Cup in Brazil ended this Sunday, March 20. The event ended with forty-four medals for Colombian athletes. Twenty-eight golds, thirteen silvers and three bronzes, twenty-seven awarded on the track and seventeen won in the road tests.

The national athletes who participated in the World Cup Track and Road were: Alejandro Perea, Javier Serna, Jaime Castañeda, the Tokyo 2020 medalist, Juan José Betancourt, Carolina Munévar, Paula Ossa, Eulises León, Leonardo Varón, Robinson Jaramillo and Juan José Florian.

On the first day of competitions at the Velodrome of the Olympic Village of Maringá, the Colombian Tandem, formed by Javier Serna and Alberto Castañeda, managed to position itself in the final after getting the best time of the stage with a record of 4,34,841. In the official event, Serna and Castañeda won the first gold for the country.

Later, also for a spot in the final, Carolina Munevar played the individual pursuit WC2. His record was 4,29,744, the best time of his group. In the decisive test Munevar placed first in the standings, taking the second gold metal for Colombia. Likewise, Eulises León scored the best time in his group and qualified first in the MC2 category with a time of 4.02.590. For the final, Leon was gold by placing first with a time of 4.13.064.

Alejandro Perea, who competed in the qualifier for the MC3 pursuit, recorded a score of 3,37,325. With this time, Perea managed to move to the final phase, and in addition, she managed to overcome her own mark made at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games. Perea was first in the final, winning the fourth gold medal of the day.

For her part, the Bogotana Para cyclist, Paula Ossa, was second in the standings of the WC5 pursuit, after clocking 4.13.258. In the final, Ossa managed to position second in his test with a time of 4.09,710, this was the first silver medal of the day.

In the afternoon, the athlete Juan José Florian qualified second in the final of the MC1 individual pursuit. The above, after achieving a time of 4,35,982. In the queen event, Forián was second, taking the second silver medal of the day with a time of 4.31.375.

During Friday, March 18, the Colombians won sixteen medals during the kilometer, Omnium, 200m, Scratch and 500m events in the tandem, WC2, WC5, MC1, MC2, MC3 and MC4 categories. The gold metals on this day were taken by Javier Serna and Alberto Castañeda in the Kilometer and 200m of the tandem. Individually, Munevar was gold in the Omnium, the 500m and the Scratch WC2.

Alejandro Perea won his second and third Parapan American gold medal during the kilometer and the scratch. In addition, Eulises León won two gold medals in the kilometer and the Scratch MC2 tests. Paula Ossa and Robinson Jaramillo won their first gold medals of the contest during the Scratch events.

As for the silver medals won on this day, Paula Ossa and Robinson Jaramillo were second in the 500m and kilometre, respectively. Ossa had a time of 40,491 and Jaramillo of 1,21,881. As an additional silver medalist, Paula Ossa took second place in the Omnium WC5.

Juan José Florian was silver and bronze on this day, silver in the Scratch MC1 and bronze in the Kilometer test, where he managed to time 1.30.105. The Colombians achieved a consolidation of eleven golds, four silvers and one bronze.

The third day in Brazil started with road tests. In this modality, the Colombians won nine medals. Six golds and three silvers. Juan José Betancourt, Paula Ossa, Carolina Munevar, Eulises León, Alejandro Perea, Javier Serna and Alberto Castañeda were the gold of the day, silver went to Leonardo Varón, Juan José Florian and Robinson Jaramillo.

The golden medals of the day were won in the individual time trial by Juan José Betancourt, MT2 Tricycle, Paula Ossa WC2, Carolina Munevar WC2, Eulises León MC2, Alejandro Perea MC3 and Javier Serna and Alberto Castañeda from Tandem MB. On this occasion the silver went to Leonardo Favio Man MH5- Handbike, Juan José Florian MC1 and Robinson Jaramillo MC4.

At the close of the World Cup Track and Road in Brazil, the road circuit was the protagonist. On this fourth day, the country managed to win eight medals. Five gold medals, two silver and one bronze. The golden medals were won by Juan José Betancourt, achieving a time of 38:40 .396. Javier Serna and Alberto Castañeda with 2:03:53:422.

Additionally, Carolina Munevar with 1:15:13 .375 and Alejandro Perea were first with a mark of 1:20:20 .103. The second place of the day was occupied by Robinson Jaramillo, who took silver with a time of 2:08:11 .397, Paula Ossa who won her fourth silver medal with a time of 1:33:50 .897. And Juan José Florian who finished second on the road circuit. Bronze for his part went to Leonardo Varón, also on the road circuit where he was third to time 1:28:33 .568.

Gold medals

Nelson Javier Serna and Jaime Alberto Castañeda Tandem MB — Individual Pursuit, 200m, route circuit, C.R.I and Kilometer.

Carolina Munévar WC2 -Individual Pursuit, 500m, Scratch, C.R.I and Omnium, route circuit.

Eulises Juvenal León MC2 — Individual Pursuit, Scratch, C.R.I and Kilometer.

Alejandro Perea MC3 — Individual Pursuit, Scratch, Road Circuit, C.R.I and Kilometer.

Paula Ossa WC2 – Scratch, C.R.I.

Robinson Jaramillo MC4- Scratch.

Juan José Betancourt MT2- Tricycle, route circuit.

Silver medals

Paula Andrea Ossa WC5 -Individual Pursuit, Omnium and 500m.

Juan José Florian MC1 -Individual Pursuit, Route Circuit, C.R.I and Scratch.

Robinson Jaramillo MC4 -Individual Pursuit, Route Circuit, C.R.I and Kilometer.

Leonardo Favio Men's H5 — Handbike.

Bronze medals

Juan Jose Florian MC1- Kilometro.

Leonardo Varón MH5- route circuit.

