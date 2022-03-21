Norwegian athlete Ingebrigtsen tests positive for covid-19

Norwegian midfielder star Jakob Ingebrigtsen tested positive for covid-19, the athlete announced this Monday, the day after being beaten in the 1500 m final of the Belgrade indoor athletics world championship by Ethiopian Samuel Tefera.

“Having just arrived home in Sandnes (in southwestern Norway), I decided to do a medical check-up because last night I found myself strange,” the Olympic distance champion explained on his Instagram account, accompanying the message with a photograph of his positive antigen test.

“Before the race everything seemed normal, with (one) negative PCR test and several quick tests,” he added.

“Bad timing, but it's something in a way inevitable. Now to recover and resume training”, he concluded.

On Sunday in Belgrade, the 21-year-old prodigy, who broke the indoor world record of 1500 m (3:30 .60) on February 17, was beaten by Tefera, from whom Ingebrigtsen had precisely snatched the world record.

Tefera, 22, retained his world title with a time of 3:32 .77, while the Norwegian was silver at 25 hundredths.

