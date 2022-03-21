Coronavirus in Mexico as of March 21:671 new infections and 15 deaths on the last day

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Personas hacen cola para abordar el autobús mientras continúa el brote de COVID-19 en la Ciudad de México, México, 12 de agosto de 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

The Ministry of Health (SSA) updated the latest coronavirus figures in Mexico. Through the General Directorate of Epidemiology it published its Daily Technical Report on COVID-19. So far, the country has accumulated a total of 5,635,500 total cases and 322,107 deaths since the pandemic began in February 2020.

As a result, 671 new infections and 15 deaths were added in the last 24 hours, which means one of the lowest mortality figures since the coronavirus arrived in the country.





*Information in development



