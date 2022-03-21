C. Tangana will prepare a project with video clips of his followers during Vive Latino 2022

Imagen de archivo de C. Tangana, cantante y compositor español de música trap. EFE/Armando Arorizo

Prior to his successful night at the Foro Sol during Vive Latino 2022, the renowned Spanish singer-songwriter, C. Tangana shared with his followers his wish because he sent some videos of their presentation in the iconic recento that is in Mexico City.

It was hours before his presentation that the interpreter of You stopped me from wanting, through his Twitter account, attached an email with the request to send him the videos of his successful night in CDMX.

“Hello little ones, it is an odyssey to take this bolo around the world, but we are finally going to premiere at Vive Los who come today to record me and record you when Too Many sounds and you send it to me: demasiadasmujeres@littlespainla.com Osamo let's enjoy ciaaao”, he said on his Twitter.

C. Tangana asked for some videos of his presentation at the Sol Forum Photo: Twitter/ @c_tangana

So far, the performer from Madrid, Spain, has not given any initial premise as to what he could do with the multimedia that his Mexican fans send him.

It should be remembered that during the second date of Vive Latino 2022, the Spanish performer performed as one of the star artists on the Indian Scene, where they were received with great emotion by just over 75 thousand people.

The Spaniard during his presentation delighted his followers with songs from his most recent record label, El Madrileño: Atheist, Me Maten, Ungovernable, Los Tontos, Tranquilísimo and, of course, his success, You stopped me from wanting. At the end of his appearance, The Spanish singer was cheered by those attending the cry: “Pucho, brother, you are already Mexican”.

C Tangana performed at Vive Latino 2022 to perform his most recent record material El Madrileño in front of an audience that awaited him for several hours before (Photo: Gustavo Azem /Infobae México)

Likewise, the reactions of his presentation at Vive Latino's 21st edition were not long in coming on social networks, some fans shared their clips of the 31-year-old performer's show at the Foro Sol and, in addition, they took advantage of the Twitter platform to ask him for a solo performance at some music venue in the Mexico City.

“We all demand an event in Cdmx but you alone”, “You are the best, I had not seen such a great show for years, I love you”, “Your show was by far the coolest of the whole night, we want a concert in CDMX! ” and “My favorite of the night and life thanks for filling our hearts with your songs and your presence at Vive latino, 2022″, are some of the comments recovered on his Twitter.

As part of his tour Sin Cantar and Afinar Tour, in Aztec lands, the Spanish performer will perform at another international festival such as Tecate Pal Norte 2022 which will take place on April 1 at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

It should be remembered that at the end of 2019, it was when C. Tangana's last visit to Mexico was recorded and on that occasion he participated in El Coca-Cola Flow Fes t.

Likewise, during his visit to Mexico, the singer of You stopped loving me and Demasiadas mujeres categorized the country as his second home: “Mexico is my second country. I'm in love with Mexico. It is a very nice relationship that has been cut short because of COVID, so I hope they will let me visit soon”, he had emphasized in an interview with the portal Sin Embargo.

In addition, in that speech with the Mexican news site, he recalled that in that massive event his participation was limited by time, and that, later, the urban music festival invited his followers to a private event to make up for the short time he spent at Flow Fest.

