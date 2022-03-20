Totalplay denied sabotage of competing networks

Following allegations of sabotage by an internet and telephone service company in Irapuato, Guanajuato, and in a metropolitan area of Monterrey, Totalplay denied this information and issued a statement:

Totalplay strongly rejects the malicious allegations of alleged sabotage that have circulated on social networks in recent days.

A few days ago, a citizen complaint was published in several media outlets about alleged deliberate actions by a man identified as an employee of Totalplay to affect infrastructure and justify competition failures, in Irapuato, Guanajuato.

The note was suspiciously taken up by several users on social networks, including media that did not corroborate the information, and took the opportunity to complain about the brand, accuse the owner of the company and defend competitors.

(Photo: Totalplay TV)

According to Totalplay's statements, its legal team immediately contacted the District Director, who at all times followed up on the incident and accompanied employee Edgar “N” to the civic court to which the case was referred. There, it was determined that the complaint did not proceed due to lack of evidence. In addition, those who allegedly pointed to the cutting of fiber, did not attend court, did not present evidence and did not extend any accusations.

Directors of Totalplay stressed the importance of denying the misinformation generated by unethical tactics on the part of the competition and categorically deny the allegations against the employee, who at the time of recording circulating on networks, was attending to a failure in the area resulting from an incident in the fiber optics from Totalplay.

“We are committed to providing the best service to our customers, whose preference is sustained by the quality of our product, and not by the alleged pitfalls, without any evidence, that are promoted in networks and media just to discredit us,” they concluded.

On social networks, even users revealed what would have really happened and reported that the company they accused of sabotage frequently has similar flaws:

